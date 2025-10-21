Joe Biden's Former Press Secretary Throws Hunter Under The Bus In Tell-All Book

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Folks were more worried about former President Joe Biden than ever after his now-infamous presidential debate against Donald Trump in June 2024. Joe's debate performance was so heavily criticized that he proceeded to drop out of the race and was replaced by former Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, then-press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is speaking out about what transpired during the historic debate. And she's pinning it on Joe's son, Hunter Biden.

Jean-Pierre's new book, "Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines," hit shelves today, offering insight into her time as White House press secretary. One thing she addressed in her book is the talk about Joe's rumored suffering cognitive ability that inspired quite a bit of worry after his 2024 debate against Trump. According to Jean-Pierre, however, she "saw no such decline" in Joe before he took the debate stage.

Rather than an indication that Joe's age was affecting his mental state, Jean-Pierre believes that his debate abilities were a reflection of the panic he was experiencing behind the scenes. The debate came just weeks after day one of Hunter's gun trial, in which he faced federal charges for illegal gun ownership. Hunter would go on to be convicted of all three charges before Joe ultimately pardoned him at the end of his presidency. According to Jean-Pierre, however, it seems that Joe was distracted by his son's potential fate in the interim, and in some ways, it may have cost him his second term.