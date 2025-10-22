Kimberly Guilfoyle Scores Victory She Never Would've Gotten As Don Jr.'s Wife (Sorry, Melania)

Contrary to previous speculation that Kimberly Guilfoyle's life was completely tragic following her split from Donald Trump Jr., it's starting to look like it might actually have been Guilfoyle's smartest career move yet. Mind you, the former Fox News host is very much still part of the MAGA sphere as Donald Trump's pick for U.S. Ambassador to Greece. That said, Guilfoyle recently scored a victory that she likely never would have as Don Jr.'s wife, and we're willing to bet that her would-be mother-in-law Melania Trump is seething with jealousy as a result.

Back in September, a source dished to NewsNation that Vogue Greece, InStyle, and Vanity Fair had all reached out about potential cover shoots. InStyle quickly issued a statement denying that it had offered Gavin Newsom's ex-wife the cover. For its part, Vanity Fair declined to comment directly, though a separate anonymous source threw cold water on that portion of the report as well. But we suppose one out of three isn't bad — because on October 21, 2025, Vogue Greece officially announced that Guilfoyle would appear on the cover of its October 26 issue.

"@KimberlyGuilfoyle, the first female Ambassador of the United States to Greece, poses in front of the lens of the great photographer @platon for the cover of the new issue and speaks for the first time to @magraki [Iliana Magra] about the new chapter of her career, the challenges of her upcoming term and her life," they proudly shared on Instagram (translated from Greek). Suffice it to say, the first lady won't be pleased.