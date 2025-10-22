Kimberly Guilfoyle Scores Victory She Never Would've Gotten As Don Jr.'s Wife (Sorry, Melania)
Contrary to previous speculation that Kimberly Guilfoyle's life was completely tragic following her split from Donald Trump Jr., it's starting to look like it might actually have been Guilfoyle's smartest career move yet. Mind you, the former Fox News host is very much still part of the MAGA sphere as Donald Trump's pick for U.S. Ambassador to Greece. That said, Guilfoyle recently scored a victory that she likely never would have as Don Jr.'s wife, and we're willing to bet that her would-be mother-in-law Melania Trump is seething with jealousy as a result.
Back in September, a source dished to NewsNation that Vogue Greece, InStyle, and Vanity Fair had all reached out about potential cover shoots. InStyle quickly issued a statement denying that it had offered Gavin Newsom's ex-wife the cover. For its part, Vanity Fair declined to comment directly, though a separate anonymous source threw cold water on that portion of the report as well. But we suppose one out of three isn't bad — because on October 21, 2025, Vogue Greece officially announced that Guilfoyle would appear on the cover of its October 26 issue.
"@KimberlyGuilfoyle, the first female Ambassador of the United States to Greece, poses in front of the lens of the great photographer @platon for the cover of the new issue and speaks for the first time to @magraki [Iliana Magra] about the new chapter of her career, the challenges of her upcoming term and her life," they proudly shared on Instagram (translated from Greek). Suffice it to say, the first lady won't be pleased.
Opinions on Donald Trump in Greece are mixed at best
Obviously, U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle still has close ties to President Donald Trump as a member of his administration. However, since she's no longer poised to actually join the Trump family after Donald Trump Jr. ended their engagement, the former Fox News host may now be slightly more palatable to overseas audiences. After all, Donald isn't exactly a popular figure in much of Europe. And although Greece tends to look at him slightly more favorably than its neighbors, the numbers rarely paint a flattering picture. According to a survey published by the Pew Research Center, in June 2025, only 37% of people in Greece are confident in the divisive politician's abilities as a global leader, while 63% are not. This more-or-less puts the country in line with the U.K. and Poland. In fact, of the 10 European countries surveyed, the only one where the majority of people were confident in Donald (by a slim margin, mind you) was Hungary.
That said, Pew also noted that Greece was more in line with Hungary as it pertains to the Russia-Ukraine war, specifically, since the Mediterranean country's citizens tend to be split down the middle on the U.S. president's ability to handle that particular issue. Overall, however, Greek citizens don't seem to care much for Donald. According to Keep Talking Greece, an April 2025 survey conducted by Metron Analysis found that a mere 24% of the country's population viewed him positively, while a supermajority of 67% had a negative opinion of the former "Apprentice" host (4% of Greek citizens had no opinion one way or the other). One potential cause of this seems to be the fact that most Greeks were either moderately or severely concerned about Donald's tariffs at the time of the survey.