Gavin Newsom's Wife Is Worlds Away From Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle

California Governor Gavin Newsom has quite an interesting relationship history. When he was elected San Francisco's mayor, he was married to Kimberly Guilfoyle, but later cheated on her with an aide. Before and after his relationship with Guilfoyle, Newsom dated "CSI: Miami" star Sofia Milos and "Nash Bridges" actor Don Johnson's now-wife Kelley Phleger. The politician eventually found true love in his second wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, whom he married in July 2008 and welcomed four kids with. They have remained happily married since. "I'm lucky to call my best friend the love of my life. Thank you for all that you do to champion the rights of Californians. I love you," Newsom wrote on Instagram in February 2025 alongside a photo of him and Siebel Newsom holding each other.

New fans of Newsom might be surprised when they find out who he was married to before Siebel Newsom, considering how different his first and second wives are from each other, from their style and makeup choices to their careers and beliefs. While both of them are beautiful, their preferences when it comes to how they do their glam are night and day. Since joining the MAGAverse, Guilfoyle has often gone for bold makeup looks — the more intense the eyeliner and the thicker the foundation, the better — which has resulted in some makeup fails that we just can't ignore. Guilfoyle chooses hairstyles and outfits in the same way, leading to ridiculously obvious hair extensions and many tacky dresses.