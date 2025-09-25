Kimberly Guilfoyle's Split From Don Jr. Might Be Her Smartest Career Move Yet
Though the engagement between Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle felt never-ending, when it did ultimately come to a close, with Don Jr. leaving Guilfoyle in the dust for younger model Bettina Anderson, it left the horizon wide open for Guilfoyle. While she was initially supposed to be banished to Greece, serving as U.S. Ambassador to the country, Guilfoyle has now found the spotlight to be following her wherever she goes, and in much nicer ways than when she was embroiled in the Trump family.
Though Guilfoyle's social media hints that her life is tragic without Don Jr., reality tells a different story. According to the New York Post, she's been a hot ticket item in recent months, with several magazines banging down her door to get her on the cover. Fortune magazine has been sniffing around, as has Greek Vogue, Vanity Fair, and In Style, apparently. While Guilfoyle's life post-Trump was always going to be different, it seems that the fame she was often chasing during her stint with Don Jr. has finally found her now that they've separated.
Not only that, but her new digs in Greece reveal she's living a rather lavish life, similar to the one she had to leave behind when Don Jr. called it quits. Of course, the jury's still out on whether or not she can actually enjoy it.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is finding support post Don Jr.
Though Kimberly Guilfoyle did her best to cling to Donald Trump Jr. in the wake of their breakup, now that she's had some time to settle on her own, it seems that her hard work in the MAGA world has paid off. After building up a reputation as a mouthpiece for the current conservative landscape, Guilfoyle is once again becoming the brand of the movement. According to a source who dished to NewsNation, "Nothing like this has ever happened with a conservative." In other words, these types of publications aren't big on featuring or boosting the public profiles of Republican women, but now it seems that Guilfoyle is collecting her reward.
Of course, there's been a shifting in the media landscape during Donald Trump's second term, and that includes some of the glossies hungry for Guilfoyle. For example, Vanity Fair snagged a new editorial director who seems to be pursuing both Guilfoyle and First Lady Melania Trump.
To be fair, all this attention isn't necessarily new for Guilfoyle. Being hounded to grace magazine covers used to be par for the course for the model, although this was before Guilfoyle's alleged plastic surgery. Just like a source divulged to NewsNation, "[Guilfoyle] will always make news."