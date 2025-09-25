Kimberly Guilfoyle's Split From Don Jr. Might Be Her Smartest Career Move Yet

Though the engagement between Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle felt never-ending, when it did ultimately come to a close, with Don Jr. leaving Guilfoyle in the dust for younger model Bettina Anderson, it left the horizon wide open for Guilfoyle. While she was initially supposed to be banished to Greece, serving as U.S. Ambassador to the country, Guilfoyle has now found the spotlight to be following her wherever she goes, and in much nicer ways than when she was embroiled in the Trump family.

Though Guilfoyle's social media hints that her life is tragic without Don Jr., reality tells a different story. According to the New York Post, she's been a hot ticket item in recent months, with several magazines banging down her door to get her on the cover. Fortune magazine has been sniffing around, as has Greek Vogue, Vanity Fair, and In Style, apparently. While Guilfoyle's life post-Trump was always going to be different, it seems that the fame she was often chasing during her stint with Don Jr. has finally found her now that they've separated.

Not only that, but her new digs in Greece reveal she's living a rather lavish life, similar to the one she had to leave behind when Don Jr. called it quits. Of course, the jury's still out on whether or not she can actually enjoy it.