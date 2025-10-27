Kaitlan Collins All But Confirmed Karoline Leavitt Feud Is All Bark And No Bite

"Kaitlan, I am not taking your follow-up." This retort from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt went viral on social media in March 2025 after she and CNN's chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, got into a bit of a verbal scuffle. Collins wanted clarification on whether President Donald Trump felt betrayed by his national security advisors after the Pentagon's Signal chat scandal. Leavitt deflected. Collins persisted in trying to ask a follow-up question, but Leavitt wouldn't let her have it. The exchange has been labeled by some as one of Leavitt's most unprofessional moments as press secretary so far. But while it might appear as if the White House correspondent and press secretary loathe each other on camera, the reality might actually be a lot less dramatic.

Collins made a stunning revelation about her behind-the-scenes relationship with Leavitt during an interview with Jason Tartick on the "Trading Secrets" podcast in October 2025, disclosing that the press secretary's bark is worse than her bite. Collins recalled accompanying the president as part of the press pool on his Saudi Arabia trip in May, and how she managed to infuriate the Saudi Royal Guard by shouting a question at Trump after he emerged from a meeting.

Collins noted that the Saudi prince isn't exactly a fan of the press and that she inadvertently offended him when she asked the president a question. "Right after that, the Saudi Royal Guard was like, 'You cannot come into the next event," Collins told Tartick. As she tried to reason with them, Leavitt, of all people, came to Collins' rescue. "To Karoline Leavitt's credit, she was like, 'No, Kaitlan's coming in with the rest of the U.S. press.' And so I went into the next event," Collins said.