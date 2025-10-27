How Marjorie Taylor Greene Wound Up In Controversy Over A Birthday Post For Her Son

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has had her share of embarrassing moments over the years. Some were merely verbal bloopers — such as seemingly saying "peach tree dish" for "petri dish" and "gazpacho police" instead of "Gestapo." Other times, the controversial Georgia congresswoman was publicly roasted for her outrageous conspiracy theory claims ("Jewish space lasers," anyone?). Greene's messy public feuds on the House floor are another source of cringe. But one misstep in particular stands out because it involved her own son.

Derek Greene, Marjorie's third child and only son with her ex Perry Greene, turned 22 on April 5, 2025. That day, a photo of mom and son appeared on Marjorie's X feed, along with an odd message: "It's my baby boy's birthday!! He's 22!! I love him so much! Buy him a beer!" This was followed by a live link to Derek's Venmo account. According to the New York Post, the post was not live for long and was swiftly removed, but the exact reason is unknown. Did a hacker, or Derek himself, get into her account and send the message as a prank? Or did Marjorie actually write it and then had a change of heart? Politicians ask their constituents for money all the time, but it's usually for their campaign expenses, and definitely not for a stash of Budweiser.

Of course, nothing online is ever totally lost. HuffPost writer Yashar Ali was just one of a number of reporters who reposted an image of Marjorie's post on X, much to the disgust of followers. One commenter said, "Just when you think you've seen all types and forms of grifting ... MTG switches things up with requesting you buy cold ones for her kid!"