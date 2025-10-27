Kristi Noem's Pageant Past Foreshadowed Her Obsession With Being On TV Screens

It's no secret that President Donald Trump loves the cameras, and evidently so does Kristi Noem. She always appears camera-ready, even when the White House staffer is out on the streets with ICE agents — something even her Republican ally, Megyn Kelly, notably criticized. The former Fox News host decried Noem's ICE glam "ridiculous photo ops" on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in April 2025. Kelly commended her work but implored Noem to "stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you're not." Noem has seemed all too happy to be the face of the Department of Homeland Security. She proudly told attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference's Ronald Reagan dinner in February 2025 that Trump told her he wanted her to be the face of his immigration crackdown.

Noem recalled the president explaining, "I want you in the ads, and I want your face in the ads [...] but I want the first ad, I want you to thank me. I want you to thank me for closing the border," (via Rolling Stone). Knowing she was going to be Trump's latest TV star is likely one of the things that prompted Noem's most obvious attempts to hide her true age. The DHS secretary has, at times, arguably taken her mission a tad too far. In March 2025, she addressed the media from in front of an El Salvadorian prison as she warned immigrants about the consequences of entering the U.S. illegally. The footage sparked huge criticism from social media users, who accused Noem of "using the prisoners as props without their consent" and flaunting her $50,000 Rolex.