Kristi Noem's Pageant Girl Past Proves She's Always Been Obsessed With Her Looks

It's clear that in Kristi Noem's opinion, her beauty pageant days paved the way for her future in more ways than just a fixation on her appearance. In a 2016 interview with Aberdeen News, Noem opened up about being crowned the South Dakota Snow Queen over two decades prior when she was just 18 years old. "They weren't looking for the best interview or who gave the best speech, but a well-rounded person who can handle themselves in a variety of situations," she explained about exactly how she scored the title on behalf of Bryant, South Dakota.

According to Noem, this experience taught her some important skills that would follow her throughout her future career in politics. She put together her first-ever resume for the beauty pageant. Furthermore, she explained, "It was the first time I had sat down and done an interview with multiple people," noting, "It was very educational. To stand up and speak in front of individuals or a large amount of people at the Snow Queen contest was a first as well." Noem also added, "Even if I hadn't been blessed enough for Snow Queen, I've still been blessed for life with the friendships I made during the contest that year." Surely the friends she made and the experiences she got under her belt during her pageant days affected the trajectory of her life. But, we think being camera-ready and particularly focused on her looks was probably ultimately her biggest takeaway.