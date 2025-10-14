Kristi Noem's Giant Fake Lashes Steal The Show In Controversial Airport Video
Republican makeup is officially coming to an airport near you! By now, you've probably heard about the controversial video of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem that is playing at airports throughout the United States. Many locations are declining to play the video, believing that its political nature is inappropriate and possibly even illegal. However, if you do find yourself at an airport that is airing Noem's message about the government shutdown, brace yourself for the real star of the video: Noem's bizarre eyelashes.
A new Noem video is being played at airports trashing Democrats. pic.twitter.com/S9eliK1Bt2
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 11, 2025
"It is TSA's top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe," Noem says in the above video that plays while folks wait in the security line at many U.S. airports. She adds, "However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay." Plenty of people can see through the partisan propaganda Noem is spewing, but some can't even focus on what she's saying thanks to her distracting makeup.
Netizens have a lot to say about Noem's airport video
There are plenty of things impeding flight traffic at U.S. airports these days. We're starting to wonder if that includes the breeze generated from a giant pair of false eyelashes, which are just one part of the same makeup mistakes Kristi Noem keeps making. Of course, no one would have expected to see Noem without makeup in a video that would be seen by so many people. After all, we've rarely ever seen her makeup-free, so it was no surprise to see Noem in her typical full glam for this odd airport video. What is a surprise, though, is that she can even lift her eyelids, considering how heavy they are with makeup and false eyelashes.
Plenty of social media users on X, formerly known as Twitter, are talking about the video and how strange it is. "This is all wildly illegal," wrote one user on X. Another sarcastically wrote, "So weird that I thought official government media and facilities weren't supposed to be used for partisan purposes. I guess I'm just naïve..."
Unfortunately for Noem, the online criticism of the video wasn't entirely focused on what she was saying. There were also more than a few people referencing the time when Noem's face became a laughing stock after her brutal depiction in "South Park" – even showing side-by-side images of Noem and the cartoon version of her from the show. Noem likely wouldn't be too happy to see many of these comments. Luckily, she won't need to wipe away any tears; Noem can just fan them from her cheeks with her giant lashes.