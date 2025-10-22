Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Latest Scandal Is Another Red Flag In A List Of Many

Over the years, there has been no shortage of weird things about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's marriage that we couldn't ignore. The latest in this list came in the form of Bell's anniversary post for her hubby of 12 years. The post took many fans by surprise, and it's clear that Bell is feeling the heat from all that backlash.

Over the weekend, Bell shared a photo of her and Shepard hugging on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'" It's clear that Bell was making a joke in her caption, but based on the comment section, this joke was definitely a flop. "Is this ... supposed to be funny?" one commenter asked. "Domestic violence isn't a joke," added another, while one Instagram user pointed out, "What a wild thing to post during Domestic Violence Awareness Month." Even the official account for "Dateline NBC" chimed in and commented simply, "Screenshotted."

And, the negative feedback only increased from there. In a statement to Page Six, the National Network to End Domestic Violence weighed in on Bell's post saying, "There's nothing funny about domestic violence 'jokes' that trivialize the very real fear, trauma and pain that millions of victims and survivors face each day," adding that "we all have a responsibility to support victims and survivors."