Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard's Latest Scandal Is Another Red Flag In A List Of Many
Over the years, there has been no shortage of weird things about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's marriage that we couldn't ignore. The latest in this list came in the form of Bell's anniversary post for her hubby of 12 years. The post took many fans by surprise, and it's clear that Bell is feeling the heat from all that backlash.
Over the weekend, Bell shared a photo of her and Shepard hugging on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: 'I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I'm heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.'" It's clear that Bell was making a joke in her caption, but based on the comment section, this joke was definitely a flop. "Is this ... supposed to be funny?" one commenter asked. "Domestic violence isn't a joke," added another, while one Instagram user pointed out, "What a wild thing to post during Domestic Violence Awareness Month." Even the official account for "Dateline NBC" chimed in and commented simply, "Screenshotted."
And, the negative feedback only increased from there. In a statement to Page Six, the National Network to End Domestic Violence weighed in on Bell's post saying, "There's nothing funny about domestic violence 'jokes' that trivialize the very real fear, trauma and pain that millions of victims and survivors face each day," adding that "we all have a responsibility to support victims and survivors."
Kristen Bell may be keeping a lower profile amid the scandal
Kristen Bell is no stranger to facing backlash from fans, thanks to her relationship. She and Dax Shepard have had to debunk wild rumors about their marriage in the past. They have also found themselves in the midst of multiple scandals — thanks, in part, to the fact that they are very open about what goes on in their relationship behind closed doors. Bell has revealed that the secret to her successful marriage to Shepard is therapy, and never minces words about their relationship's trials and tribulations. Considering the fact that Bell hasn't taken down her latest controversial post or addressed the backlash, it seems that she is standing by her words.
This controversy comes at an unfortunate time for Bell, who is currently promoting the second season of her Netflix series, "Nobody Wants This." The star has continued sharing content about the upcoming season on her Instagram story, and she hasn't deleted her controversial anniversary post. That doesn't mean, however, that the backlash isn't affecting her. On October 22, Bell was a no-show on "Today." She was meant to join her "Nobody Wants This" co-star Justine Lupe for the interview. Instead, Lupe appeared by herself, and Bell's absence wasn't addressed, leading some to wonder if the scandal kept the series' leading lady away from the spotlight.