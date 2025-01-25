Weird Things About Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard's Marriage You Can't Ignore

This article contains mentions of addiction.

They're considered one of the most down to-earth-couples in Hollywood, but what you never knew about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard might surprise you. Since the stars first got together in 2007, they've starred in a handful of movies together, had two children, and shared (overshared, some might say) all the ups and downs in their relationship with their fanbase. However, at least thus far, it seems there have been far more ups in their nearly two decades together, and Bell has often spoken about how far they've come as a couple.

"I've learned the necessity for healthy communication," the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star told Women's Health in September 2009. Bell emphasized the importance of discussing "your deepest, darkest fears and feelings" with your spouse, adding that "your partner should hear your most embarrassing insecurities, because once you say them out loud, you've created a safe zone."

But despite seeming to be a match made in heaven, there are also many weird things about Bell and Shepard's marriage you can't ignore. From their completely unromantic first meeting to their explosive fights and highly criticized parenting choices, there are more than a few red flags in the actors' relationship.