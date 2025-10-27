Friends Star Matt LeBlanc's Daughter Marina Has A Rare Health Condition

Matt LeBlanc was living every actor's dream in the '90s. He had a starring role on "Friends," and, by season 10 of the sitcom, he was raking in over $1 million playing Joey Tribbiani , skyrocketing his already impressive net worth. In the early 2000s, however, life took a turn for the TV star. His spinoff, "Joey," wasn't captivating audiences, and more importantly, he had a daughter to worry about. "It was a very, very hard time," he shared with Entertainment Weekly, speaking about his daughter, Marina, who was suffering from a unique medical condition at the time. "I almost had a nervous breakdown."

Marina was born in 2004 to LeBlanc and his now-ex-wife, Melissa McKnight. In Marina's infancy, her parents started to notice that something was wrong when she couldn't crawl properly, according to The London Evening Standard. LeBlanc's daughter was then diagnosed with cortical dysplasia, a genetic abnormality that affects the brain's cerebral cortex, leading to symptoms like seizures and motor problems, per the Cleveland Clinic.

While Marina eventually grew out of it, LeBlanc has described her early years as "a very dark period." "For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out," he told the Daily Mirror in 2016. "Most actors call their agents and say, 'What's going on?' I'd call mine and say, 'Please lose my number for a few years.'"