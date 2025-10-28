Bradley Cooper Isn't Escaping Plastic Surgery Rumors After Wild Face Transformation

Will the real Bradley Cooper please stand up? In October 2025, fans were confused about the "Silver Linings Playbook" star's appearance, as he began to look strangely different from the actor people had grown to love — and plastic surgery was being blamed for the change.

BlissPoint Larchmont, a medical spa in L.A. that focuses on beauty, cosmetic, and personal care, posted a video to Instagram on October 17 that showed a startling side-by-side comparison of Cooper in 2025 versus when he was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2011. Cooper had seemingly undergone a facial transformation that had suddenly become more noticeable. According to a spokesperson at BlissPoint Larchmont, it's been theorized that Cooper had fillers, a facelift, and possibly an upper blepharoplasty, which is eyelid surgery to appear more youthful.

Juan Naharro Gimenez & Cindy Ord/Getty

While that was pure speculation and not something Cooper addressed personally, it's impossible not to see some kind of difference between photos of him in 2011 and in 2025. Obviously, his face adjusted with age — and his hair was visibly thinning — but people couldn't help but point out that Cooper was starting to resemble singer Barry Manilow, another celebrity rumored to have undergone cosmetic procedures. Instagram users were not impressed with Cooper's new look, and took to the comments to say so. "His eyes [looked] better before!! Why???" asked one person. "Some people do not look good with facial plastic surgery," said another. Someone else thought that Cooper's possible facial work just needed time to settle.