Bradley Cooper Isn't Escaping Plastic Surgery Rumors After Wild Face Transformation
Will the real Bradley Cooper please stand up? In October 2025, fans were confused about the "Silver Linings Playbook" star's appearance, as he began to look strangely different from the actor people had grown to love — and plastic surgery was being blamed for the change.
BlissPoint Larchmont, a medical spa in L.A. that focuses on beauty, cosmetic, and personal care, posted a video to Instagram on October 17 that showed a startling side-by-side comparison of Cooper in 2025 versus when he was crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2011. Cooper had seemingly undergone a facial transformation that had suddenly become more noticeable. According to a spokesperson at BlissPoint Larchmont, it's been theorized that Cooper had fillers, a facelift, and possibly an upper blepharoplasty, which is eyelid surgery to appear more youthful.
While that was pure speculation and not something Cooper addressed personally, it's impossible not to see some kind of difference between photos of him in 2011 and in 2025. Obviously, his face adjusted with age — and his hair was visibly thinning — but people couldn't help but point out that Cooper was starting to resemble singer Barry Manilow, another celebrity rumored to have undergone cosmetic procedures. Instagram users were not impressed with Cooper's new look, and took to the comments to say so. "His eyes [looked] better before!! Why???" asked one person. "Some people do not look good with facial plastic surgery," said another. Someone else thought that Cooper's possible facial work just needed time to settle.
If he did have work done, it was probably for a sad reason
There's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to look your best and feel good about yourself, and if plastic surgery helps you achieve that, then rock on. However, there is something upsetting about anyone feeling like they need to go under the knife to continue to fit into their surroundings. As pointed out in BlissPoint Larchmont's video, Bradley Cooper's career in Hollywood probably contributed to any possible anxiety he's had about wanting to look as youthful as possible — the industry is not the kindest to people aging.
Moreover, Cooper's romance with Gigi Hadid, who is 20 years younger than he is, could also have contributed to his desire to look young. The Gen X member might have felt the pressure to hold on tightly to his youth since his partner is a millennial (and also a model). Granted, Cooper and Hadid don't have the largest celebrity age gap relationship, but it's still significant.
Whether or not Cooper has undergone cosmetic procedures and whatever his reasons were, fans could not stop remarking on the difference in his appearance. Some even made connections between his looks and the culture at large. TikTok user megtheebaddie posted a video on October 13 about Cooper's "new" face, wondering what was going on with society. "We need to be afraid of botching our faces again instead of being afraid to age," she said. "Why are we afraid to get wrinkles, to show signs of life and living?"