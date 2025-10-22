The Real-Life Partners Of The Nobody Wants This Cast

On "Nobody Wants This," Kristen Bell's character Joanne almost instantly hits it off with Noah. However, in real life, things didn't click right away when Kristen Bell first met her now-husband, Dax Shepard. The couple first crossed paths at a dinner party hosted by producer Shauna Robertson. At the time, they both had recently come out of long-term relationships. "There were no sparks whatsoever," "The Good Place" alum told "Today." That changed quickly when Bell and Shepard ran into each other at a hockey game. After that, Shepard texted Bell to ask her out.

The couple co-starred in the 2009 rom-com "When in Rome," and by the end of filming, Shepard had proposed. The couple opted for an intimate courthouse wedding in 2013, and as Bell told "CBS Sunday Morning," "[I]t was still one of the best days of my life." They now share two daughters and are arguably one of Hollywood's most candid couples. Bell opened up to Popsugar about the time Shepard broke up with her before getting serious. She said, "He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now ... I am still dating other people.'" In the same interview, she said, "I still always remind him of when he broke up with me."

Over the years, Bell and Shepard have spoken openly about their marriage. In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bell shared, "We had a couple years of fighting and ... hating each other, then loving each other and going to couples therapy, and we worked it out. ... We earned each other." Despite the rough patches in Bell and Shepard's marriage, the couple has continued to grow together, often sharing glimpses of their relationship on Instagram.