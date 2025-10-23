Stephen Miller's Embarrassing Indictment Of Robert De Niro Puts His Insecurities On Full Display

Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller is generating headlines for angrily defending himself against famed actor Robert De Niro, who decried Miller as "a Nazi" during an October 2025 MSNBC interview. "He's the Goebbels of the cabinet," the Oscar winner asserted. De Niro was, of course, referring to Joseph Goebbels, the chief propagandist of Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party. Just in case there was any confusion, he added, "He [Miller] is a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he's Jewish. He should be ashamed of himself." Forget Miller's feud with Elon Musk, the White House staffer is now hellbent on ensuring he disparages the "Raging Bull" star in the most Trump-like way possible: By declaring his work terrible and the man himself irrelevant.

"Robert De Niro is a sad, bitter, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he hasn't made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments," Miller declared on Fox News (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The Trump staffer also argued that no one takes the actor seriously, not even his friends, family, or fans, before concluding, "He is a shell of a man and everyone disregards everything he says." Similar to how Donald Trump's shady nicknames for everyone are riddled with his own insecurities, Miller put his own timidity on display during his rant, and commenters eagerly pointed out as much.

Miller: Robert De Niro is a sad, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he hasn't made anything worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments. This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after... pic.twitter.com/n5VDf1DEu7 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2025

One simply posted the critically acclaimed list of films De Niro has worked on in the last three decades. Another proclaimed, "You can tell Miller is definitely very secure about his own masculinity," while a third user quipped, "Dude probably covers his eyes during Goodfellas." Plenty of users also argued that the homeland security advisor would never have the guts to say anything to De Niro's face.