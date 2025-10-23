Stephen Miller's Embarrassing Indictment Of Robert De Niro Puts His Insecurities On Full Display
Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller is generating headlines for angrily defending himself against famed actor Robert De Niro, who decried Miller as "a Nazi" during an October 2025 MSNBC interview. "He's the Goebbels of the cabinet," the Oscar winner asserted. De Niro was, of course, referring to Joseph Goebbels, the chief propagandist of Adolf Hitler's Nazi Party. Just in case there was any confusion, he added, "He [Miller] is a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he's Jewish. He should be ashamed of himself." Forget Miller's feud with Elon Musk, the White House staffer is now hellbent on ensuring he disparages the "Raging Bull" star in the most Trump-like way possible: By declaring his work terrible and the man himself irrelevant.
"Robert De Niro is a sad, bitter, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he hasn't made a movie worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments," Miller declared on Fox News (via X, formerly known as Twitter). The Trump staffer also argued that no one takes the actor seriously, not even his friends, family, or fans, before concluding, "He is a shell of a man and everyone disregards everything he says." Similar to how Donald Trump's shady nicknames for everyone are riddled with his own insecurities, Miller put his own timidity on display during his rant, and commenters eagerly pointed out as much.
Miller: Robert De Niro is a sad, broken old man who is mostly enraged because he hasn't made anything worth watching in at least 30 years. Probably the longest string of flops, failures, embarrassments. This man has been degrading himself on camera with one horrific film after... pic.twitter.com/n5VDf1DEu7
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2025
One simply posted the critically acclaimed list of films De Niro has worked on in the last three decades. Another proclaimed, "You can tell Miller is definitely very secure about his own masculinity," while a third user quipped, "Dude probably covers his eyes during Goodfellas." Plenty of users also argued that the homeland security advisor would never have the guts to say anything to De Niro's face.
Miller isn't the first to lose his cool over De Niro's comments
Stephen Miller isn't the only one who's had his ego bruised by Robert De Niro. In fact, one of Donald Trump's most whiny social media meltdowns was courtesy of the Oscar winner, who staged a protest outside the courthouse in May 2024 during the president's infamous New York hush-money trial. The celebrated actor even resorted to calling Trump a "clown" during the demonstration (via Newsweek). The divisive politician responded in a similar fashion to Miller, taking to Truth Social in an attempt to knock De Niro down a peg.
"I never knew how small, both mentally and physically, Wacko Former Actor Robert De Niro was," Trump wrote at the time. He also accused the "Killers of the Flower Moon" star of having "an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," before wildly positing that De Niro's "movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden." Notably, the prolific actor didn't spare the president during his October 2025 appearance on MSNBC either — far from it.
Championing the "No Kings" protests that took place over the prior weekend, De Niro said the public needs to continue to push back against Trump. "He is not going to leave the White House. He does not want to leave the White House," the Oscar winner warned, describing him as a bully to whom he believes many Republicans are afraid to stand up. "There's no other [way] to face a bully. You have to face him and fight it out," De Niro urged.