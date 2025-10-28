Drew Scott Seems More Excited For Brother Jonathan & Zooey Deschanel's Wedding Than They Do

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's nonexistent wedding plans have been giving us deja vu of long celebrity engagements that fell through — and apparently, we're not the only ones begging them to walk down the aisle. Jonathan's brother, Drew Scott, spoke to People during ​​the A Sense Of Home 10th Anniversary Gala in October 2025 and expressed that he, too, is urging his twin to finally set a date — he even offered his assistance in the wedding planning by building a venue for them.

"I will offer to build a venue, right?" the "Property Brothers" star mused. "I'm going to harass him. You know what? I will tell him that you told me. It's not me pushing, but I was told... People were saying that you need to get this done." But according to an expert, Jonathan and Deschanel's extra-long engagement isn't something to fret over. The List spoke to Hollywood Event Producer Nicole Hirsty of Cobalt Events, who says a years-long betrothal can be beneficial. "What I find most valuable is that couples get to sit with their decisions," Hirsty says, noting couples can take time to save up and hone their vision for the day. "They're not caught up in the whirlwind of 'we just got engaged, let's do everything!'"

Deschanel and Scott met in 2019 when they were both featured on "Carpool Karaoke," a show born from "The Late Late Show with James Corden" sketch of the same name. The pair got engaged in 2023, but have been completely wrapped up in their family and work schedules to bother with wedding planning. However, Drew says that the couple is doing great. He told People, "They love each other. They're amazing together ... And for now, they just love the time together with the kids."