Drew Scott Seems More Excited For Brother Jonathan & Zooey Deschanel's Wedding Than They Do
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's nonexistent wedding plans have been giving us deja vu of long celebrity engagements that fell through — and apparently, we're not the only ones begging them to walk down the aisle. Jonathan's brother, Drew Scott, spoke to People during the A Sense Of Home 10th Anniversary Gala in October 2025 and expressed that he, too, is urging his twin to finally set a date — he even offered his assistance in the wedding planning by building a venue for them.
"I will offer to build a venue, right?" the "Property Brothers" star mused. "I'm going to harass him. You know what? I will tell him that you told me. It's not me pushing, but I was told... People were saying that you need to get this done." But according to an expert, Jonathan and Deschanel's extra-long engagement isn't something to fret over. The List spoke to Hollywood Event Producer Nicole Hirsty of Cobalt Events, who says a years-long betrothal can be beneficial. "What I find most valuable is that couples get to sit with their decisions," Hirsty says, noting couples can take time to save up and hone their vision for the day. "They're not caught up in the whirlwind of 'we just got engaged, let's do everything!'"
Deschanel and Scott met in 2019 when they were both featured on "Carpool Karaoke," a show born from "The Late Late Show with James Corden" sketch of the same name. The pair got engaged in 2023, but have been completely wrapped up in their family and work schedules to bother with wedding planning. However, Drew says that the couple is doing great. He told People, "They love each other. They're amazing together ... And for now, they just love the time together with the kids."
Planning the perfect wedding for Jonathan and Zooey
Jonathan Scott spoke to People in August 2025, confirming to the outlet that he and Zooey Deschanel hadn't thought about any details of their wedding. Though they have been spending the majority of their time with their children — Deschanel has a son and daughter from her previous marriage — and working on Jonathan and Drew Scott's 2025 series "Chasing the West," Jonathan said of their wedding: "Whatever we do, it has to be meaningful to us and we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time. We want to keep it very, very intimate."
While a smaller wedding sounds like less work, Nicole Hirsty has insight on why it is not. "Intimate weddings still need everything a big wedding needs: venue, catering, florals, music, timeline, all of it," she told us. But a modest ceremony usually means more personal touches. "Every detail becomes more meaningful because everyone will actually notice it," says Hirsty. "You're creating this incredibly curated experience, and that level of customization takes time." Considering Jonathan's eye for design and Zooey's niche aesthetic, their wedding will likely be over the top with incredible personalization (and we made the ultimate dreamy mood board for their wedding).