The Worst Makeup Mistakes Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Ever Made
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is nothing if not controversial. Between her behavior over the years and the opinions she fights for, the Georgia native has a long list of politicians who can't stand her and has even found herself in the midst of some messy public feuds. Whether you like Greene or not, surely we can all agree that she fights for what she believes in. Unfortunately, some of her makeup fails have been so disastrous, her appearance has sometimes pulled focus from her politics.
When most people think of Greene, her beauty routine surely isn't what first comes to mind. Yet, her makeup is a big part of her look. Greene is unrecognizable makeup-free, and it seems to be something we rarely actually see. Instead, we typically see her sporting some intense eye makeup paired with otherwise washed-out, lackluster foundation. She loves to line her eyes with harsh liner and opt for a dry, flat look elsewhere. Greene's makeup isn't always particularly distracting, but her makeup skills certainly aren't making anyone Green(e) with envy. And, there have been a few occasions where her makeup mistakes have made us do a double take.
Her official headshot had all eyes on her eyeshadow
One post on X, (formerly Twitter) from 2025 included a professional headshot of Marjorie Taylor Greene. The representative clearly had her hair and makeup ready for the important pic, but this makeup look wasn't the best choice for her.
As usual, Greene had thick black liner on her upper and lower lids, though it was a bit less intense than it often has been. Paired with extra light, shimmery eye shadow, a flat-looking complexion, and too-pale lips, the balance of this makeup look just wasn't doing her justice.
Her fully-lined eyes gave us 8th grade Hot Topic flashbacks
One of Marjorie Taylor Greene's most common makeup mistakes is using thick eyeliner on both her top and bottom lids. Generally speaking, this look makes eyes appear smaller, especially if it isn't balanced out with other makeup elements. Greene's October 2025 appearance on "Info Wars" was a prime example of this. Her overpowering eyeliner paired with subtle makeup elsewhere drew lots of focus to her eyes and to her lopsided eyebrows. The whole look needed a major redo.
Her RNC makeup was getting into clown territory
While speaking at the Republican National Convention in 2024, Marjorie Taylor Greene sported a much heavier face of makeup than we normally see her wearing. While this look had a lot of deviations from her usual beauty routine, it was still a miss in brand new ways. For starters, Greene's makeup was too light and yellowish in hue, making for a major color mismatch with the sun-kissed skin on her neck and arms. Paired with dark, heavy eye makeup and harsh blush, this made for an overly made-up look.
She looked like she applied her eyeliner in the dark
One video Marjorie Taylor Greene took of herself back in 2021 really put the spotlight on her odd eyeliner habits. It's common to see thick eyeliner tracing most of the perimeter of Greene's eyes. For this look, the liner was particularly overwhelming and messy. This was intensified, thanks to the contrast with her otherwise barely-there makeup. The thick under-eye eyeliner was definitely bad, but pairing it with pared-down foundation made it look ten times worse.
Her gray eyeshadow gave her face spooky skeleton vibes
While speaking to reporters in October 2023, Marjorie Taylor Greene sported some uncharacteristic eyeshadow. The gray smoky eye distracted from the typical eyeliner all around her eye that she was definitely still sporting. Yet, this still drew way too much attention to her eyes, making her makeup look unbalanced. This dark eye makeup made her eyes look sunken in, and the fact that she looked to have almost no makeup on her lips, or the rest of her face, made this more noticeable.
Her one-dimensional, dried-out look was the worst
While signing books at "The People's Convention" in 2024, Marjorie Taylor Greene wore what had to be one of her worst makeup looks yet. Everything about this look was dry. We're used to seeing Greene in light foundation without much blush or contour to add depth. In this case, this was particularly noticeable, and the cakey face makeup she used further added to the flat, overdone look of her complexion. The cool, light hues of her lip color and eyeshadow also added to this, making us want to lend her some makeup wipes.