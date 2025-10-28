The Worst Makeup Mistakes Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Ever Made

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is nothing if not controversial. Between her behavior over the years and the opinions she fights for, the Georgia native has a long list of politicians who can't stand her and has even found herself in the midst of some messy public feuds. Whether you like Greene or not, surely we can all agree that she fights for what she believes in. Unfortunately, some of her makeup fails have been so disastrous, her appearance has sometimes pulled focus from her politics.

When most people think of Greene, her beauty routine surely isn't what first comes to mind. Yet, her makeup is a big part of her look. Greene is unrecognizable makeup-free, and it seems to be something we rarely actually see. Instead, we typically see her sporting some intense eye makeup paired with otherwise washed-out, lackluster foundation. She loves to line her eyes with harsh liner and opt for a dry, flat look elsewhere. Greene's makeup isn't always particularly distracting, but her makeup skills certainly aren't making anyone Green(e) with envy. And, there have been a few occasions where her makeup mistakes have made us do a double take.