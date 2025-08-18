Who Are Lauren Sánchez Bezos' 3 Kids?

In June 2025, former TV news personality Lauren Sánchez Bezos officially became Lauren Sánchez Bezos when she married longtime fiancé and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in an extravagant, three-day Italian ceremony. Given that Lauren wasted no time going Instagram official with her new name (making it feel more like a rebrand), it seems safe to say that the Bezoses have firmly established themselves as one of the business world's biggest power couples. But much like Jeff himself, Lauren has a fairly high-profile romantic past — and the children to show for it.

Lauren first became a mother more than 20 years before she tied the knot with Bezos, sharing her eldest child with ex-boyfriend and former professional football player Tony Gonzalez. She subsequently married talent agent Patrick Whitesell, and had two children with him before the couple ultimately went their separate ways. But although her past relationships didn't work out, Lauren's children have very much remained a central focus in her life. They were even in attendance for her marriage to Jeff, with her two sons walking her down the aisle, and her daughter filling the role of maid of honor. But just who are the people sitting on this particular branch of their blended family tree?