Sarah Ferguson And Prince Andrew Could Bring Down The Monarchy, According To Royal Experts

In October 2025, it was revealed that the former Duke and Duchess of York's ties to Jeffrey Epstein ran deeper than originally claimed. Although Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein had already been established, new documents indicated that both considered the convicted sex trafficker a close personal friend. According to emails obtained by the Daily Mail, Andrew wrote Epstein in February 2011 following the publication of a photo featuring the prince embracing Virginia Giuffre — who had accused the prince of sexual assault. "It would seem we are in this together," Andrew told Epstein. Separate emails from Epstein to his lawyer, Paul Tweed, provided insight into the sex offender's relationship with Ferguson, as well. "She was the first to celebrate my [prison] release with her two daughters in tow," wrote Epstein (via The Telegraph).

These revelations have led to something beyond your typical royal family public relations disaster. They have come to represent, perhaps, a reckoning with the actual services that titled individuals like Andrew and formerly Ferguson provide to Great Britain. As the public has come to question the importance of these largely symbolic governmental figures, questions have emerged about the value of the throne itself. Now, some royal experts are telling British publications that Andrew and Sarah's actions have put the monarchy at risk. English historian A.N. Wilson has even told the Daily Mail that the monarchy is entering a "major crisis ... perhaps the gravest since the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936."