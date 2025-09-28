Big Rumors About Prince Andrew We Couldn't Ignore

Being a member of the British royal family, one would think Prince Andrew would be exceedingly mindful of maintaining a high standard of national security; however, one of his most prevalent blunders of state is how he became a "close confidante" (per the BBC) to a man who was banned from the U.K. for being an alleged Chinese spy.

In 2023, Yang Tengbo, a close friend of Prince Andrew, was accused by British authorities of influencing foreign powers on behalf of the United Front Work Department and the Chinese Communist Party. Concerns surrounding the extent of Tengbo's influence over Andrew arose during the prince's birthday party in 2020 when the alleged spy was told he was welcome to act on behalf of Andrew during interactions with Chinese investors. Tengbo's "unusual degree of trust" with the Duke of York was viewed as a clear overreach by British officials. He was questioned by U.K. border police the following year for suspected "hostile acts" toward the U.K. by attempting to leverage his influence over Prince Andrew. In response to Tengbo's attempts to manipulate a member of the royal family, then-house secretary Suella Braverman expelled Tengbo from Britain, a decision which he appealed. He was eventually upheld by the courts as "​​justified and proportionate" on account that his presence in the country was considered "a risk to the national security of the United Kingdom."

In an attempt to perform some semblance of damage control, Prince Andrew stated that he had cut ties with Tengbo and claimed "nothing of a sensitive nature [was] ever discussed," per a statement from his office (via the Independent).