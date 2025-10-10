Prince Andrew Was Never The Same After The Disastrous BBC Newsnight Interview

Bad press has the power to completely ruin a reputation, and if one's image is already battered by a history of rumors and scandals, a single interview gone wrong can have an irreversible negative impact on the rest of one's life. Such was the case for the controversial Prince Andrew following his fateful interview with Emily Maitlis for BBC's "Newsnight" in 2019.

Viewers of this "car crash" interview couldn't turn their eyes or ears from the nonsensical, contradictory, and downright outrageous answers provided by the prince. His refusal to admit any feelings of regret or remorse for cultivating a controversial friendship with pedophile and sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, coupled with his unapologetic denial of ever having met his sexual abuse victim, Virginia Giuffre, left audiences in such a state of disbelief and disgust that an overwhelming outcry for Prince Andrew to have his royal status revoked arose in the wake of its airing. Despite so many opportunities presented to him by Maitlis to take accountability for his actions and accept blame for the pain and suffering he had caused, Andrew provided one ridiculous excuse after another, claiming at one point that his "judgement was probably colored by [his] tendency to be too honorable."

To the surprise of no one except Prince Andrew himself, the interview was received terribly by the public and the royal family, and his steep decline into shame and scandal followed soon afterward, forever changing the trajectory of his life.