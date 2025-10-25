Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Had A Lonely Childhood

Ireland Baldwin dealt with tragedy in her younger years, but she isn't staying quiet about the subject. Opening up about her childhood in a Substack post titled "30, Flirty, and Surviving," the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger explained how she no longer stays in touch with some of her toxic relatives, who she called (via the Daily Mail) "my narcissistic, unreliable, addict family members who I thought I needed in my life."

Ireland said she endured a "lonely childhood," without siblings or a two-parent household — Alec and Basinger divorced in 2002, when their daughter was 7 years old. Thus, she grew up feeling like she needed to go out of her way to please the people in her family. "For whatever reason, their validation and praise was meaningful to me," wrote Ireland, who didn't go into detail about who she was referring to. "Nothing was more freeing than finally realizing how poisonous these people are."

The model and mom of one also reflected on having her own daughter, Holland, whom she shares with her boyfriend, musician RAC. Ireland said she will shield her daughter from the family members she no longer speaks to. This could be an indication of who she is (or isn't) talking about.