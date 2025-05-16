Tragic Details About Alec Baldwin & Kim Basinger's Nasty Divorce

One of the tragic details of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, is that her parents' messy divorce had a profound impact on her. Being a child of divorce is difficult enough, even when you don't have high-profile celebrities for your parents. Plus, Ireland wasn't just watching from the sidelines — she occasionally found herself in the middle of all the drama. Take, for example, the infamous leaked voicemail from 2007 in which Alec berated his daughter for not answering his phone calls.

Speaking to The Edit in 2016, Basinger confessed that as a way of making the whole thing up to Ireland, she took a rather laissez-faire approach to raising her. "I just wanted her to be free," the "Batman" star said, adding, "If she wanted to have her friends over and write over the walls with pen, that was fine. I wanted her childhood to be full of love and light and animals and friends" (via E! News).

That said, much like with Basinger, Alec appears to have a markedly better relationship with Ireland these days. In fact, in 2025, Alec noted on an episode of his TLC reality show "The Baldwins" that one of his biggest regrets about the divorce was the impact it had on his eldest daughter. The actor has since had seven more children with wife Hilaria Baldwin (née Thomas), whom he married in 2012. And according to Alec himself, Ireland has a lot of love for his growing brood.