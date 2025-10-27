Meghan Markle Has Been Dubbed The Next Sarah Ferguson. Here's Why

The Duchess of Sussex and the former Duchess of York have more in common than meets the eye. Although they hail from different generations, Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson are strikingly similar. Both women married second sons from the British royal family — Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 and Sarah walked down the aisle with Prince Andrew in 1986. Both women experienced extreme levels of harassment from the British tabloid press, and both ultimately left their positions as working royals.

Perhaps, then, it's unsurprising that royal commentators have begun to draw an increasing number of parallels between Meghan and Sarah. Even following their royal exits, both women took similar paths. Without the financial comfort of the crown's coffers, the duchess and the ex-duchess were both forced to search for new types of income. The two women put themselves out there, signing expensive deals with important media companies. They gave decidedly un-royal interviews with Oprah Winfrey and created a number of scandals in the process. While there may not be a lot of love lost between these women and the British royal family, it's clear that royal life changed Meghan Markle and Fergie's lives forever.