The Royal Family Was Never The Same After Princess Diana Died

On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris. At the time, she was arguably the most beloved woman in the world. Certainly, she was among the most influential. Diana's social and cultural impact meant the news of her death crushed people all across the globe. "It was the only thing anybody was talking about. In many ways, it was the only story in Britain and it was almost the only story in the United States," news journalist Roxanne Roberts, who reported the incident in 1997 for The Washington Post, later told Elle. "What struck me was this outsized expression of grief. The British, as a general rule, pride themselves on being in control of their emotions ... This was just pure uncensored grief."

This massive response to Diana's death would not just impact her fans; it would also shake up the British royal family as a whole. Leading up to her passing, Diana was considered a persona non grata within royal circles. After that fateful car wreck in Paris, the palace was forced to confront the reality that the princess' popularity far superseded what anyone could have imagined. Many of Diana's approaches toward public life were adopted by the monarchy, and her conflicting feelings about the British royal family would leave several royal figures with a lot to consider.