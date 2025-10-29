Tragic Details About Ben Stiller's Life

In Ben Stiller's 2025 documentary "Stiller & Meara," the actor opened up about how his mother's drinking strained his relationship with his father, Jerry Stiller, who is one of the many actors we sadly lost in 2020. Ben started his confession by acknowledging, "When [my mom] was drinking, my dad never really knew how to handle it," (via Parade). Eventually, Ben "resented" the "Seinfeld" star for pretending that Anne Meara's drinking was no big deal. With hindsight, though, the "Meet the Fockers" star realized that his dad's love for his mom and the couple's dedication to their comedy duo prevented them from really getting to the heart of the issue.

With that in mind, Ben adopted a kinder perspective towards his father, admitting, "I think he was just trying to figure out how to navigate that and I got so angry at him for not being there for us but I don't even think I understood that for awhile." While the actor gathered material for the documentary, he discovered a video in which Jerry and Meara had a heart-to-heart about her drinking.

During an October 2025 chat with CBS News, the director confirmed that the clip brought him solace because it helped Ben to see that his parents did indeed try to work on the issue. However, the strain on the "Tropic Thunder" star's relationship with his parents wasn't solely rooted in his mother's alcoholism. As Ben pointed out to the Times, his parents' devotion to their careers would sometimes leave little room for family time, leading the young man to gravely miss them.

