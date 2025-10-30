Resurfaced Clip Of Donald & Barron Trump's Father-Son Golf Game Is A Total Ego Parade

On an average day of his young life, Barron Trump apparently has to mentally check out and wait for his father's never-ending, ego-boosting rants to be over. In a 2024 video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, we got a glimpse into what Donald Trump would likely classify as some quality father-son bonding time. While the president and his youngest son were out golfing, he stopped his cart and asked several golf course employees if he did a good job in his debate against Joe Biden. It was only after Donald received the appreciation he was, clearly, desperately craving that he forked over some money to the group.

However, that transactional interaction wasn't enough to sate the Republican politician's ego, since he also felt it necessary to confidently tell these poor unsuspecting staff-members that Biden had bowed out of the race because he was intimidated by him. The oldest American president to be sworn in to date then labeled the Democratic leader an "old, broken-down pile of crap." What made this one-sided chat considerably more awkward was that Barron's far-off look gave the impression that he had likely memorized the rant because of just how many times he had heard it.

HIGHER QUALITY VIDEO: Trump says Joe Biden is "quitting the race" "I got him out" he's an "old broken-down pile of crap... Now we have Kamala. She's so f—king bad" (looks like Barron Trump in passenger seat 👀👀) pic.twitter.com/GXBZjxiP7p — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 4, 2024

While most of Donald's adult children would have hyped him up, the first son didn't say a word, choosing instead to possibly dream about the moment he would finally get to sit in absolute silence with his dad. What's worse is that the divisive politician's ego took the front seat when he was choosing his outfit for the day too, since he decided to wear a polo shirt with a big "47" embroidered on it in gold, to ensure that everyone knew Donald was going to be the 47th president.