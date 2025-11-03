Lara Trump's Initial Thoughts About Husband Eric Are Full Of Subtle Shade

They used to fly mostly under the radar during President Donald Trump's first term, but Lara and Eric Trump have since become a vital part of the Trump PR machine. There was a time when they seemed like the most normal couple within the Trump clan, but there's no denying the red flags in Eric and Lara's relationship. The most glaring one is perhaps Lara's initial thoughts about going on a date with Eric.

During a chat with "Fox & Friends" in 2016, Lara described Eric catching her eye while she was out with friends, noting that he was one of the tallest people in the room, and so was she. "I was immediately intrigued and hopefully Eric felt the same way. It took us about three months to go on a date," she recounted. But the year before, Lara insinuated that she wasn't all that into Eric when she first met him and really only agreed to go on a date to boost her ego. "I was sort of expecting it to be a bad date," she admitted to Star News. "I was like, 'This guy must be sort of what you would expect from a rich guy's son. I'll just go out with him to say I did.'" She shared that the date went better than she expected and found herself smitten.

But during an episode of her podcast, "The Right View" Lara took another subtle jab at Eric. She revealed that he used a very lame pickup line when he first met her. Upon learning that she attended culinary school, Eric quipped, "I bet all of your cooking tastes like garbage because it doesn't seem like you've been eating any of it" (via Meaww).