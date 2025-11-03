Lara Trump's Initial Thoughts About Husband Eric Are Full Of Subtle Shade
They used to fly mostly under the radar during President Donald Trump's first term, but Lara and Eric Trump have since become a vital part of the Trump PR machine. There was a time when they seemed like the most normal couple within the Trump clan, but there's no denying the red flags in Eric and Lara's relationship. The most glaring one is perhaps Lara's initial thoughts about going on a date with Eric.
During a chat with "Fox & Friends" in 2016, Lara described Eric catching her eye while she was out with friends, noting that he was one of the tallest people in the room, and so was she. "I was immediately intrigued and hopefully Eric felt the same way. It took us about three months to go on a date," she recounted. But the year before, Lara insinuated that she wasn't all that into Eric when she first met him and really only agreed to go on a date to boost her ego. "I was sort of expecting it to be a bad date," she admitted to Star News. "I was like, 'This guy must be sort of what you would expect from a rich guy's son. I'll just go out with him to say I did.'" She shared that the date went better than she expected and found herself smitten.
But during an episode of her podcast, "The Right View" Lara took another subtle jab at Eric. She revealed that he used a very lame pickup line when he first met her. Upon learning that she attended culinary school, Eric quipped, "I bet all of your cooking tastes like garbage because it doesn't seem like you've been eating any of it" (via Meaww).
The Trump family reportedly threw some shade Lara's way, too
Lara Trump might not have thought Eric Trump to be a great guy before she first went on a date with him, but as it turns out, Eric's father didn't think Lara was worthy of his son. There have been signs that Lara might not be as close to Donald as she pretends to be, and during an interview with MeidasTouch, Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed how the Trump family really feels about Lara.
"Donald didn't even like her," Cohen asserted. "He didn't want Eric to even marry her. He had found somebody else that was working at the Trump Organization that he wanted Eric to marry." He went on to allege that the president disparaged Lara's appearance, as did Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. In fact, in another interview with MeidasTouch, Cohen claimed that Donald and his kids called Lara "Horseface" behind her back before she became Mrs. Trump. One can't help but wonder how Lara feels about this bit of information. After all, Donald used that very same nickname to refer to adult film star Stormy Daniels.