Signs Lara Trump Might Not Be As Close To Donald As She Pretends To Be

Lara Trump never misses a chance to paint her father-in-law, Donald Trump, as a devoted supporter and someone she shares a close bond with. At the 2020 RNC, she gushed about his unwavering belief in her, saying, "Though I had no political experience, he believed in me. He knew I was capable, even if I didn't" (via People). But history tells a different story. Lara was always seen as the outsider of the Trump family, even earning the label of the "least controversial Trump" by multiple outlets. That might sound like a good thing, but in a family that thrives on controversy, it made her different.

This all started to change when Donald's reported favorite child, Ivanka Trump, stepped away from politics to focus on her family. Lara saw an opening and jumped in with both feet. She became a regular on Fox News in March 2021, pushing Trump's agenda with more aggression than Ivanka ever did. Lara took over as his new voice to suburban women and, in May 2024, was elected RNC co-chair.

So, does all this mean Lara is truly close to Donald? Well, all signs point to her being a useful political tool — but not much more. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer put it bluntly on the Political Beatdown podcast: "Donald didn't even like her for many, many years. He didn't want Eric to even marry her. He had found somebody else that was working at the Trump Organization that he wanted Eric to marry." And it gets worse. According to Cohen, Trump was outrightly cruel to her behind the scenes: "Not only did Donald make fun of her looks, but so did Don Jr. and Ivanka — they all made fun of her. They just didn't like her at all."

