All The Disasters That Led To Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod's HGTV Show Cancellation

HGTV fans were left heartbroken in June 2025 when they learned that one of the network's most beloved shows, "Married to Real Estate," was canceled. The timing of the show's cancellation was especially sad, considering that its hosts, husband and wife team Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, had just returned home from a family vacation when they received the sudden news. Although it seemed like HGTV ripped the rug from under the couple without warning, Jackson and Sherrod have opened up about the behind-the-scenes struggles they faced on "Married to Real Estate" leading up to its end.

"We don't want to trample on anybody. However, we kind of knew something was happening," Sherrod told People in October 2025, months after promising in a social media announcement that she and Jackson would share more about what happened. According to the couple, their show's production team underwent a complete turnover before the fourth — and final — season. That switch caused friction on set. "We weren't listened to and it felt like [we were] not necessarily respected the same," said Sherrod, adding, "at many points we felt mowed over."

The lack of communication between the home renovation pros and their team caused significant scheduling delays, forcing the season's premiere to be pushed back from its usual January release. "For folks to question, 'Are you coming back?' That's going to affect your ratings," Jackson told the outlet. "So that mixed with everything else that was going on, it was like, 'What is happening right now?'"