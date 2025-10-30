All The Disasters That Led To Mike Jackson & Egypt Sherrod's HGTV Show Cancellation
HGTV fans were left heartbroken in June 2025 when they learned that one of the network's most beloved shows, "Married to Real Estate," was canceled. The timing of the show's cancellation was especially sad, considering that its hosts, husband and wife team Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, had just returned home from a family vacation when they received the sudden news. Although it seemed like HGTV ripped the rug from under the couple without warning, Jackson and Sherrod have opened up about the behind-the-scenes struggles they faced on "Married to Real Estate" leading up to its end.
"We don't want to trample on anybody. However, we kind of knew something was happening," Sherrod told People in October 2025, months after promising in a social media announcement that she and Jackson would share more about what happened. According to the couple, their show's production team underwent a complete turnover before the fourth — and final — season. That switch caused friction on set. "We weren't listened to and it felt like [we were] not necessarily respected the same," said Sherrod, adding, "at many points we felt mowed over."
The lack of communication between the home renovation pros and their team caused significant scheduling delays, forcing the season's premiere to be pushed back from its usual January release. "For folks to question, 'Are you coming back?' That's going to affect your ratings," Jackson told the outlet. "So that mixed with everything else that was going on, it was like, 'What is happening right now?'"
Rumors about the couple's marriage plagued their reputation
In addition to the production changes on "Married to Real Estate," Sherrod and Jackson were battling speculation about their personal lives. According to the hosts, they struggled to keep viewers enthusiastic about the show, as rumors about Sherrod and Jackson's relationship spread like wildfire. "From a fan standpoint, another monkey wrench in it all was false articles flying all over the place about us separating," Jackson told People. "We were like, 'Where's this coming from?'"
The couple addressed speculation about their rumored rocky relationship on Instagram in August 2025 while also shutting down whispers of their return to HGTV. "FAKE NEWS," Jackson began in the caption of the video post. After denying headlines that he and Sherrod were in talks with HGTV again, Jackson added, "No, we are not on the brink of divorce despite the awful lies. Anything involving US, you will hear first and straight from US."
After a disheartening end to their TV show, Jackson and Sherrod appear to be living life to the fullest. In October 2025, Sherrod shared an Instagram video of the family's trip to Niagara Falls, which she said was the start to fulfilling their "bucket list." They've also let fans know that their content is transitioning to the internet and urged their followers to find them on Patreon and YouTube. This charismatic already appears to be thriving in their next chapter.