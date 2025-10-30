Juicy Details About David Muir's Hush-Hush Relationship History

As the anchor of ABC's World News Tonight, David Muir has covered every facet of news, from politics to natural disasters. It seems that the one topic Muir will not touch upon is his personal life. Muir is a household name, not just because he is a renowned journalist, but also due in part to his stunning good looks — seriously, Muir is aging like fine wine. With nearly 700,000 Instagram followers, his comment sections are flooded with admirers who can't help but drool over his appearance. No wonder people are dying to know his relationship status.

What you need to know about Muir doesn't include much about his dating history. As of this writing, Muir has yet to confirm anything publicly. However, the anchor's romantic life made headlines in 2015 after Kate Dries, executive editor of Dwell, and former deputy editor of Jezebel, wrote a blog piece for the latter publication, calling Muir her "boyfriend."

"David and I connected right from the start. 'I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news,' he told me on our first date," Dries wrote, citing Muir's 2014 interview with People. "I tried to remain calm because (little did he know) Peter was my first love ... But Peter would quickly be pushed far from my mind during my courtship with David. I mean, will you look at this man?" While the piece reads as satire, Dries ignited talk of their reported relationship all over the internet, but that was a decade ago.