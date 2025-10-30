Juicy Details About David Muir's Hush-Hush Relationship History
As the anchor of ABC's World News Tonight, David Muir has covered every facet of news, from politics to natural disasters. It seems that the one topic Muir will not touch upon is his personal life. Muir is a household name, not just because he is a renowned journalist, but also due in part to his stunning good looks — seriously, Muir is aging like fine wine. With nearly 700,000 Instagram followers, his comment sections are flooded with admirers who can't help but drool over his appearance. No wonder people are dying to know his relationship status.
What you need to know about Muir doesn't include much about his dating history. As of this writing, Muir has yet to confirm anything publicly. However, the anchor's romantic life made headlines in 2015 after Kate Dries, executive editor of Dwell, and former deputy editor of Jezebel, wrote a blog piece for the latter publication, calling Muir her "boyfriend."
"David and I connected right from the start. 'I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news,' he told me on our first date," Dries wrote, citing Muir's 2014 interview with People. "I tried to remain calm because (little did he know) Peter was my first love ... But Peter would quickly be pushed far from my mind during my courtship with David. I mean, will you look at this man?" While the piece reads as satire, Dries ignited talk of their reported relationship all over the internet, but that was a decade ago.
Relationship rumors swirl around one of Muir's closest friendships
Muir joined ABC in 2003 and found one of his closest friendships at the network. He and fellow ABC host Kelly Ripa have been besties for years, but their bond has been the subject of romance rumors. Ripa's recount of the first time she saw Muir on TV is hilarious, albeit a rumor-fueler. As she recalled on "Live with Kelly & Ryan" in 2017: "I immediately cracked into the ABC News system email — which you're not supposed to use unless it's for news — and I wrote, 'Dude. You looked amazing tonight. Don't know what was going on ... But just wanted to let you know that you looked amazing."
Ripa's wild anecdotes have pointed to a spark between herself and Muir. She once admitted on "Live with Kelly & Mark" (which Ripa hosts with husband Mark Consuelos) to taking NSFW photos in front of Muir's portrait at ABC, after Muir (who was a guest on that episode) described the prominent images of ABC hosts that hang on the studio's walls. "I've gotta tell you, I have some very indecent photos of me standing in front of your picture that I can't show on air because they told me it was not suitable for broadcast," Ripa mused (via Page Six).
The truth about Ripa and Muir's relationship is that they are very close friends — nothing more. However, fans have joked that Muir and Ripa seem completely blinded by how their relationship is perceived. One X user reposted a birthday shoutout from Muir to Ripa with the caption: Do you think David Muir is aware this photo makes it look like he's in love with and is happily married to Kelly Ripa?