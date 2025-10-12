ABC's David Muir Is Aging Like Fine Wine & His Transformation Is Proof

ABC "World News Tonight," anchor David Muir has known what he wanted to do since childhood and diligently followed that path to become one of the most recognizable broadcasters in the world. In a 2024 interview on "Live with Kelly & Mark," he recalled leaving his neighborhood friends every night to go inside and watch the news. Since joining ABC in 2003, he's been to war zones, covered natural disasters, and co-moderated the 2024 presidential debate. Through all of the happy and heartbreaking news he's delivered to the public, his face has nearly remained the same. In fact, photos of his transformation prove that age looks good on him.

Muir has had some awkward moments over the years, but it's hard to see that more than a decade has passed in side-by-side photos of Muir from 2011 and 2025. The lines on his face in 2025 are deeper, and his hair is graying on the sides. Time has certainly passed, but it has only done him favors. Social media has noticed that Muir has aged like fine wine, and has dedicated Tumblr pages and TikTok videos to the newscaster. Muir told People in 2025 that his friends send him the videos, and he's flattered. "I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment, I think," he laughed, adding that he's not comfortable in most formalwear, so he's surprised people don't think he looks nerdy at events.