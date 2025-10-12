ABC's David Muir Is Aging Like Fine Wine & His Transformation Is Proof
ABC "World News Tonight," anchor David Muir has known what he wanted to do since childhood and diligently followed that path to become one of the most recognizable broadcasters in the world. In a 2024 interview on "Live with Kelly & Mark," he recalled leaving his neighborhood friends every night to go inside and watch the news. Since joining ABC in 2003, he's been to war zones, covered natural disasters, and co-moderated the 2024 presidential debate. Through all of the happy and heartbreaking news he's delivered to the public, his face has nearly remained the same. In fact, photos of his transformation prove that age looks good on him.
Muir has had some awkward moments over the years, but it's hard to see that more than a decade has passed in side-by-side photos of Muir from 2011 and 2025. The lines on his face in 2025 are deeper, and his hair is graying on the sides. Time has certainly passed, but it has only done him favors. Social media has noticed that Muir has aged like fine wine, and has dedicated Tumblr pages and TikTok videos to the newscaster. Muir told People in 2025 that his friends send him the videos, and he's flattered. "I don't know whether that happens when you hit 50 or what, but I'll take it as a compliment, I think," he laughed, adding that he's not comfortable in most formalwear, so he's surprised people don't think he looks nerdy at events.
David Muir's lifestyle likely contributes to his physical appearance
David Muir's role on camera and the way he spends his free time probably benefits him as he gets older. He's a single man who keeps his family and celebrity friends like Kelly Ripa close. He told People in May 2025 that while he's known he belonged behind a newsdesk, he also loves nature. "I'd say my most comfortable element is being outside, covered in mud like this weekend," he said, reflecting on a trip he'd taken before the interview to his hometown in upstate New York. It was raining, and he loved it.
During that weekend, he said he spent a lot of time standing on a dock with his dog, watching out for a beaver who had recently built a dam. "When you're out there on the lake ... there's something really fueling about that and connected about it. You just feel like you're home again," he added.
Although Muir is a different person when the cameras aren't rolling, when reflecting on his role as a newscaster to The Hollywood Reporter during the pandemic in 2020, he explained why it was so important to him to keep composed at work. "We have to find a way to sort of cut through it all, to stay calm and steady," he said, noting that his job was to ease the nation's anxiety, so if he was stressed, he didn't show it. The method appears to have worked on the outside.