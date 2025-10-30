The Shady Celebrity Who Made Nasty Comments About Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's face is so sought after that one of her features sparked a plastic surgery trend. The stunning sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has captivated all but one prominent and harsh critic. While most can't help but admire Pippa's beauty, the late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, thought Princess Kate was a royal vision and her sister couldn't live up to the Middleton charm.
"Kate Middleton has a nice silhouette," Lagerfeld told The Sun in 2012. "I like that kind of woman, I like romantic beauties." He wouldn't say the same about Pippa. "On the other hand, her sister struggles," the Chanel creative director asserted at the time. "I don't like the sister's face. She should only show her back."
Although Pippa maintained her dignity by staying mum about the whole thing, friends told Closer magazine that the British socialite expressed her hurt behind closed doors. "Pippa's devastated by Karl's cruel comments – she's always been confident about her looks," said the Closer source (via The London Evening Standard). "But she doesn't want to retaliate and start a war of words." Pippa already struggled with the fame from her sister's romance with William, Prince of Wales, so it is no surprise that she didn't publicly entertain Lagerfeld's comments. The insider continued, "Her friends have tried to make her laugh about it as Karl is hardly a supermodel himself."
Karl Lagerfeld took back his diss against Pippa
In a 2012 interview with Grazia after his infamous comments about Pippa Middleton, Karl Lagerfeld backtracked on his statement, explaining that he only had a problem with her makeup. "I didn't mean that! I only meant I don't think her make-up is right; she has a roundish face and round eyes and she should pick another make-up for the eyes," he said. But it wasn't the first time Lagerfeld had landed in hot water after making a snide comment about a royal. In a 2006 interview with New York Magazine, he said of the beloved Princess Diana, "She was pretty and she was sweet, but she was stupid."
Lagerfeld was certainly not known for having a filter, and even more celebrities were the subject of his vitriol. The fashion celeb threw shade at Meryl Streep and even speculated over what type of plastic surgery Lana Del Rey had done. One of his more controversial comments was aimed at moody pop singer Adele, whom Lagerfeld said was "a little too fat" in an interview with Metro. He later apologized for his comment, telling Metro that his remark was taken out of context. "I'd like to say to Adele that I am your biggest admirer," he said. "Sometimes when you take a sentence out of the article, it changes the meaning of the thought." Nonetheless, Lagerfeld's tongue was sharper than the way he dressed.