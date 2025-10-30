The Shady Celebrity Who Made Nasty Comments About Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton's face is so sought after that one of her features sparked a plastic surgery trend. The stunning sister of Catherine, Princess of Wales, has captivated all but one prominent and harsh critic. While most can't help but admire Pippa's beauty, the late fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, thought Princess Kate was a royal vision and her sister couldn't live up to the Middleton charm.

"Kate Middleton has a nice silhouette," Lagerfeld told The Sun in 2012. "I like that kind of woman, I like romantic beauties." He wouldn't say the same about Pippa. "On the other hand, her sister struggles," the Chanel creative director asserted at the time. "I don't like the sister's face. She should only show her back."

Although Pippa maintained her dignity by staying mum about the whole thing, friends told Closer magazine that the British socialite expressed her hurt behind closed doors. "Pippa's devastated by Karl's cruel comments – she's always been confident about her looks," said the Closer source (via The London Evening Standard). "But she doesn't want to retaliate and start a war of words." Pippa already struggled with the fame from her sister's romance with William, Prince of Wales, so it is no surprise that she didn't publicly entertain Lagerfeld's comments. The insider continued, "Her friends have tried to make her laugh about it as Karl is hardly a supermodel himself."