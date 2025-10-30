Diane Keaton Looked Unrecognizable In Stunning Photos From Her Youth
With Diane Keaton's tragic passing in October 2025, Hollywood lost a truly iconic fashionista. From her signature hats to her dark-framed glasses, she was known for her impeccably androgynous style. Her unique and tasteful fashion sense radiated a confidence that only amplified the "Annie Hall" actor's natural beauty. Though, Keaton's natural beauty was something she doubted over the years, as she shared on "The Dr. Oz Show." But over time, her feelings about her physical appearance changed, and she explained, "Beauty is honestly a feeling to me."
The actor's beauty was undeniable, even in her youth. Many of Keaton's co-stars fell in love with her, including Al Pacino, Warren Beatty, and Woody Allen, which said something about her inimitable charm. But Keaton's look and her style evolved over the years, and many images from her first steps to stardom show a completely different look than what we came to know and love.
Keaton's brunette look in The Godfather was beautiful
Diane Keaton saw her big break back in 1972 when she appeared in the cinematic classic "The Godfather." Paired with her incredible acting chops were Keaton's charmingly good looks. Her rounded cheeks and doe-like eyes were an enchanting combination that were staples of her image. Her breakout role showcased the actor in an entirely different look from her iconic image, with a short bob cut with thick, soft waves.
Diane Keaton's bare face moment in New York let her beauty shine
With the pressure of stardom, one may be tempted to craft a public persona free of flaws, but Diane Keaton was quite the opposite with her fame. Frequently remembered for her silly gaffes and loud, playful moments, Keaton created an image that honored her personal quirks and valued uniqueness in a world that was obsessed with beauty.
Photographed casually walking the streets of New York in 1975, the celebrity appeared totally makeup-free and dressed in a laid-back workout set. Keaton's looks were undeniably stunning as her hair took on another transformation with a longer cut and a reddish hue.
Diane Keaton's natural look reflected her true self
In a still grabbed from the production of Diane Keaton's 1977 thriller "Looking for Mr. Goodbar," the actor can be seen lounging in bed, cast in darkness, lit only by the flame of her match as she lights a cigarette. In the soft glow, the actor's flawless complexion and natural beauty become a captivating detail of the photo.
As her hair falls loosely from a hair tie, creating a more disheveled look for the Academy Award winner, it's clear how effortless her looks were. The raw beauty of her outer appearance may have been, as many of her co-stars have noted, a result of Keaton's delightful personality.
As her career matured, Keaton's looks became elevated and refined
In 1978, Diane Keaton landed herself a leading role in controversial director Woody Allen's "Annie Hall," which led to her winning the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
The film stood as a testament to Keaton's career and a pinpointed start to her uniquely personal and modest style. In a still from the award-winning film, Keaton — entering her 30s in the late '70s — doesn't look to have aged a day since her appearance in the first "Godfather" film. The photo captures Keaton's glowing complexion, her rounded, rosy cheeks, and dark, curly hair.
Diane Keaton showcased her curls and natural beauty
In the 1981 film "Reds," Diane Keaton sported a short mop of brown curls and kept her makeup light. The result was a nearly bare-faced look on Keaton, with locks that framed her large eyes. Without her blond lob and glasses, images like this from the actor's younger days show a whole new side of the Academy Award winner.
Keaton showed a softer side (and her signature hat)
Photographed leaving a production of "Crimes of the Heart" in New York in 1981, a play that would later be adapted into one of Diane Keaton's films, the actor looked stunning. Blushed by the cold weather with a natural pink flush, Keaton donned longer hair and a stylish brimmed hat.
Still rocking the dark color and flaunting her natural curls, Keaton's physical features greatly differed from her blonde lob look of the 2020s. However, Keaton's iconic style, inspired by the "Annie Hall" costume design, made an appearance. Her hat would become a huge staple of the actor's wardrobe for decades to come.
Her performance in The Good Mother put Keaton's looks on full display
Diane Keaton starred in "The Good Mother" in 1988. A still shot from the film shows a youthful-looking Keaton, leaning on a wooden dock, clad in a simple white shirt and jeans. The actor showed no signs of aging with her flawless skin and dark, fine locks. As Keaton furthered her career, her film credits included titles from almost every genre, but her face refused to bend to time.
Keaton's iconic look was foreshadowed in her younger days
For the poster of Diane Keaton's 1989 film "The Lemon Sisters," she posed alongside Carol Kane and Kathryn Grody. At this point in Keaton's career, she'd grown into the elements of her appearance that became synonymous with her image: her bangs, her long bob cut, and her dark eyebrows.
As always, her complexion was soft and flawless, and Keaton's defined cheekbones complemented her beautiful smile. The photoshoot for the film showed the actor fully coming into her own, as Keaton appeared confident in her looks and more mature style.