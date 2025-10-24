Who Was Alex Murdaugh's Wife, Maggie?

By all accounts, Maggie Murdaugh (née Branstetter) was your average, all-America Southern belle. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, to Terry and Kennedy Branstetter, she had a modest upbringing, but one that was seemingly based on traditional Southern values. Her father worked for DuPont, and the family eventually relocated to Unionville, Pennsylvania, where Murdaugh attended high school and was a member of the track team. One of her classmates, Lisa Hineman-Moore, told the New York Post in 2021 that Murdaugh came from a "very proper" family, and aspired to have a family of her own one day. "We had our little cliques and we ran after boys and did a little partying and drinking," she recalled, before noting that she believed Maggie was eager to settle down and start a family. "[T]he Southern dream for a girl at that time was to finish college, maybe, but more importantly find a husband, get married and have kids."

Although Hineman-Moore considered Murdaugh a friend, that friendship apparently didn't last thanks to some mean girl behavior. "She was just a pretty girl, wearing the same preppy clothes we all did," Hineman-Moore said. "I remember us out in the fields drinking a six-pack but Margaret — we never called her Maggie — was always thin. She would pick at me for being heavier." Regardless, Hineman-Moore said Murdaugh "didn't deserve what happened to her." "I think she got in too deep and didn't have a voice," she stated. "But she had to be quiet on account of who she was married to. That was the tragedy I think."