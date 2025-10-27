What Elizabeth Olsen Looks Like Without Makeup On
As an actress, Elizabeth Olsen has spent countless hours in full glam, both in front of the camera and at red carpet events. The Marvel actress is also an ambassador for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and ironically gave fans a rare glimpse at her makeup-free face in fun video tutorials for the brand posted to YouTube in 2019 and shared by fans on TikTok. Olsen used the videos to flex her comedy muscle, joking in both that she got certain makeup application tips from Marvel costars like Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth while hitting her talking points.
She told Allure in 2019 why she learned what she knows about makeup on sets, and why she'll probably never be unrecognizable either when photographed on award show red carpets or while running errands without makeup on a rare day off. "My mom and my sisters don't wear makeup, so I learned [about makeup] through work," she said. "The most important thing, especially for someone like me who doesn't want to look like I'm wearing a lot of makeup, is to prep the skin with a lot of moisturizer or serum, so whatever foundation you use looks dewy."
The admirable reason why Elizabeth Olsen will probably never get plastic surgery
Elizabeth Olsen is as stunning as her older twin sisters, former child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, when rocking a makeup-free face. However, she's avoided some of the tragedies her sisters have faced in their lives because she prioritized her education as a child, rather than pursuing her acting career. She'll also likely avoid speculation about bad plastic surgery, facing actors in her generation like Emma Stone because she has a very logical and admirable reason she doesn't want to change her face.
"I look at actresses who haven't done those things and see the wealth of characters they get to play," she told Allure when asked about her thoughts on plastic surgery and injectables. "Patricia Arquette gets to play incredible roles because she has the freedom to move her face and be all different sorts of people." The "Martha Marcy May Marlene" actress has a bright future in Hollywood on many best-dressed lists if she maintains that attitude.