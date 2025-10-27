What Elizabeth Olsen Looks Like Without Makeup On

As an actress, Elizabeth Olsen has spent countless hours in full glam, both in front of the camera and at red carpet events. The Marvel actress is also an ambassador for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, and ironically gave fans a rare glimpse at her makeup-free face in fun video tutorials for the brand posted to YouTube in 2019 and shared by fans on TikTok. Olsen used the videos to flex her comedy muscle, joking in both that she got certain makeup application tips from Marvel costars like Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Hemsworth while hitting her talking points.

She told Allure in 2019 why she learned what she knows about makeup on sets, and why she'll probably never be unrecognizable either when photographed on award show red carpets or while running errands without makeup on a rare day off. "My mom and my sisters don't wear makeup, so I learned [about makeup] through work," she said. "The most important thing, especially for someone like me who doesn't want to look like I'm wearing a lot of makeup, is to prep the skin with a lot of moisturizer or serum, so whatever foundation you use looks dewy."