What Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Look Like Going Makeup-Free
The Olsen twins have been beauty icons since the '90s. We were introduced to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen when they were still in diapers, playing Michelle Tanner on the hit feel-good sitcom "Full House." Over time, they took over our television screens, starring in nostalgic films like "Switching Goals" and "New York Minute." But the sisters quit acting to pursue an industry that has now proven to be better suited for them: fashion. From their minimalist to bohemian styles, the Olsen twins have indelibly etched themselves into fashion history, especially since founding their luxury brand, The Row, in 2005. Even their signature millennial makeup is making a resurgence.
Mary-Kate and Ashley changed the game when they stepped onto early 2000s red carpets in a smokey eye. The grunge, just-got-out-of-bed-and-now-I'm-here look was peak party girl glam for the decade, and the consistency with which they wore it could've helped cement the chic aesthetic as a long-lasting trend — it's even creeping into the 2020s as indie sleaze. But on the rare occasion that the businesswomen aren't smudging eyeliner into their waterlines, they're going bare-faced. As gorgeous as Mary-Kate and Ashley are when they put on a full face, wait until you see them au naturel.
Ashley's no-frills 'New York Minute'
Ashley Olsen stepped out in NYC with no makeup in 2021. Paparazzi snapped a photo of her dressed in a blue satin blouse and black blazer for an evening on the town. She might be wearing light foundation, but no obvious, bold lipstick or eyeliner. She even chose minimal-to-no effort in styling her gorgeous blond tresses, which perfectly reflects her carefree aesthetic. If anything, Ashley rubbed a bit of tinted sunscreen on her face before heading out the door, as she told Lucky Magazine in 2014 that sunscreen is her desert island product (via Beauty Aficionado).
Mary Kate keeps her face clean during competitions
When she's not designing clothes, Mary-Kate Olsen is likely in the stables grooming her horse, Fatum. The equestrian raced with him in the 2019 Longines Global Champions Tour in Chantilly, France, where she won a showjumping competition, per Horse & Hound. Mary-Kate's makeupless visage glowed beneath the July European sun. Like her sister, MK doesn't skimp on skin protectants. She shouted out Brave Soldier Lip Balm to Elle in 2014. Ashley Olsen added: "It's more of a high-impact chapstick for sports like hiking and skiing." We can assume Mary-Kate uses it to keep her glossless lips moisturized while horseback riding.
Ashley blends into the Knicks crowd without signature makeup
Ashley Olsen showed up at a Knicks game in 2016 with a fresh face and an effortlessly cool all-black outfit. Seemingly without even trying, the former actor looked ready to drink champagne in an art gallery in France, rather than watch a basketball game in New York. Ashley was honing her minimalist style, exuding a sort of sophistication by choosing not to wear a bold eye or bright lip. It's a far cry from Kylie Jenner's go-to airbrushed makeup look when she sits courtside at Knicks games with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
Mary-Kate's nude face at nude art auction
Mary-Kate Olsen wore a similar, simple all-black look as her sister's Knicks outfit to Sotheby's 2015 Take Home A Nude Art Auction and Party, which she attended with her ex-husband, Olivier Sarkozy. Also like Ashley Olsen, MK paired the casual, yet chic ensemble with a nude face. The close-up image shows off Mary-Kate's naturally bushy eyebrows and long, mascara-less lashes. She might have opted for a slightly tinted, sheer gloss, as her lips look subtly pinker than normal. But her natural complexion needs no foundation.
The Olsen twins shine together when makeup-free
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen stepped into the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2014 looking like two goddess statues that would be found in the museum's Renaissance wing. The sisters arrived at the Anna Wintour Costume Center Grand Opening with minimal makeup on their faces, highlighting their natural beauty. At most, MK and Ashley appear to have a touch of mascara and tinted moisturizer, but not a heavy glam look. The no-makeup makeup look is hard to pull off, but the sisters executed it perfectly, allowing their fashion sense and natural charm to speak for themselves.