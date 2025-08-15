What Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Look Like Going Makeup-Free

The Olsen twins have been beauty icons since the '90s. We were introduced to Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen when they were still in diapers, playing Michelle Tanner on the hit feel-good sitcom "Full House." Over time, they took over our television screens, starring in nostalgic films like "Switching Goals" and "New York Minute." But the sisters quit acting to pursue an industry that has now proven to be better suited for them: fashion. From their minimalist to bohemian styles, the Olsen twins have indelibly etched themselves into fashion history, especially since founding their luxury brand, The Row, in 2005. Even their signature millennial makeup is making a resurgence.

Mary-Kate and Ashley changed the game when they stepped onto early 2000s red carpets in a smokey eye. The grunge, just-got-out-of-bed-and-now-I'm-here look was peak party girl glam for the decade, and the consistency with which they wore it could've helped cement the chic aesthetic as a long-lasting trend — it's even creeping into the 2020s as indie sleaze. But on the rare occasion that the businesswomen aren't smudging eyeliner into their waterlines, they're going bare-faced. As gorgeous as Mary-Kate and Ashley are when they put on a full face, wait until you see them au naturel.