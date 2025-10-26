Meghan Markle Had A Totally Different Plan For Herself Before She Went Into Acting

Before Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, pursued a career in acting, she was following another surprising career path — on another continent. When Meghan was still a student at Northwestern University in Illinois, majoring in theater and international studies, she was actually interested in pursuing a career in politics. "I knew I wanted to do acting, but I hated the idea of being this cliché — a girl from L.A. who decides to be an actress," Meghan told Marie Claire in 2013. "I wanted more than that, and I had always loved politics, so I ended up changing my major completely, and double-majoring in theater and international relations."

To get an idea of what a career in politics might look like, Meghan landed an internship in the press office of the U.S. Embassy in Argentina. For six weeks, a 20-year-old Meghan lived in Buenos Aires, perfecting her Spanish and learning the ropes. While appearing in the Netflix documentary "Polo," Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, bragged about one of Meghan's hidden talents: how she's fluent in Spanish, thanks in large part to her internship in Argentina. According to Hello!, Meghan also revealed that she lived in Palermo Viejo and Las Cañitas — two trendy, upscale neighborhoods — during her time in Argentina.