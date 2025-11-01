Old Photo Of Donald And Melania Trump Proves Their Body Language Wasn't Always So Icy

Melania Trump didn't always try to stay at arm's length from her husband. Photographic evidence exists that, before the first lady started to repeatedly snub Donald Trump's PDA efforts, she used to be a tad more affectionate towards him. In an old 2012 snap Melania posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, she can be seen posing for a group photo alongside Donald, and the former model actually let him put his arm around her. Melania's body is also turned towards her husband rather than away from him, and she managed to plaster a winning smile on her face too. The photo is a far cry from the pictures we typically see of the Trumps these days, so when Melania got caught in an open-mouthed kiss with Donald in 2025, it had everyone talking (and left many of us wishing we'd never seen it).

The first lady's aloofness when it comes to her longtime husband is well-documented. Not only has Melania barely spent any time at the White House since Donald's second term commenced, but her former aide and friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, even told the BBC's "Newsnight" in 2020 that she believes the couple's marriage is wholly transactional, which would explain the lack of effortless PDA. Wolkoff did concede that there may have been some semblance of romance at the beginning of their relationship, acknowledging, "I do believe it was a magic moment and I also believe it was a made-for-TV moment."