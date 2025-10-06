Melania Trump Gets Caught In Open-Mouthed Kiss With Donald (& We Wish We Never Saw It)

If you are having a bad day today, just be grateful you did not have the weekend Melania Trump did. The controversial first lady typically snubs Donald Trump's PDA efforts whenever the opportunity arises. Unfortunately for her, however, accidents happen, and it seems this is exactly what landed her in an uncharacteristically passionate smooch with her husband in front of the world. We're not sure who was put in the worse position here: Melania, or all the members of the Navy who were up close and personal watching it happen.

On October 5, the Trumps took the stage at the Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary. Melania led a "hooya" chant with the audience before speaking. Donald made his own speech which, as we've come to expect, involved a lot of weirdness that included, but was not limited to, claims that he's the "healthiest" modern president. Surely no one was surprised to hear a rambling, sometimes incoherent speech from the president or to see him and the first lady in his and hers MAGA hats. What did come as a surprise, however, is that they found themselves locking lips in front of the crowd.