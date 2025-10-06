Melania Trump Gets Caught In Open-Mouthed Kiss With Donald (& We Wish We Never Saw It)
If you are having a bad day today, just be grateful you did not have the weekend Melania Trump did. The controversial first lady typically snubs Donald Trump's PDA efforts whenever the opportunity arises. Unfortunately for her, however, accidents happen, and it seems this is exactly what landed her in an uncharacteristically passionate smooch with her husband in front of the world. We're not sure who was put in the worse position here: Melania, or all the members of the Navy who were up close and personal watching it happen.
On October 5, the Trumps took the stage at the Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia to celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th anniversary. Melania led a "hooya" chant with the audience before speaking. Donald made his own speech which, as we've come to expect, involved a lot of weirdness that included, but was not limited to, claims that he's the "healthiest" modern president. Surely no one was surprised to hear a rambling, sometimes incoherent speech from the president or to see him and the first lady in his and hers MAGA hats. What did come as a surprise, however, is that they found themselves locking lips in front of the crowd.
Bring back the weird, wide-brim hat, Melania!
It goes without saying that Donald and Melania Trump didn't likely choose to engage in a make out sesh in the middle of a speaking engagement with the U.S. Navy. However, a poorly timed photo snapped when the spouses were probably going in for their usual kiss on the cheek made it seem otherwise. Just a few weeks after all eyes were on Melania's UK state visit look for all the wrong reasons when she wore her second bizarre wide-brimmed hat look of the year, many netizens joked that her penchant for large hats was born out of a desire to keep her husband at least a hat brim's distance away from her face at all times. We can only imagine that she regretted trading this in for her USA baseball cap for this particular occasion.
As if anyone needed any more evidence than we get just based on body language alone, Donald has subtly confirmed that his marriage to Melania is a mess behind closed doors. Still, it's easy enough to guess the reasons they stay together anyway. Despite staying with Donald and having to make the occasional public appearance as first lady, we can't imagine Melania is too comfortable with the idea of any particularly egregious PDA with Donald. Consequently, we will probably see her attempt to pass off more face-protecting head gear as odd fashion statements soon enough.