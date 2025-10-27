Donald Trump's Admission About His Latest Doctor's Visit Reignites Rumors About His Health

President Donald Trump can tell his constituents he's healthier than anyone has ever been in the history of existence, but that doesn't make it true. In a recent interview aboard Air Force One, of which a clip was posted to X, (formerly Twitter), POTUS was asked if he got an MRI during his October 2025 visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. In true Trump fashion, he replied, "I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect."

The problem with that claim is that an MRI is not part of a regular physical; it isn't a routine procedure everyone does when they go to the doctor. Also true to form, the president then bragged about how wonderful he was to share his reports with the masses, citing his honesty. While Trump claimed his physicians called his MRI results "some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports [we've] ever seen," netizens' hackles were up and wondered what was really going on with Trump.

Trump on his recent trip to Walter Reed: "I got an MRI. It was perfect ... if I didn't think it was gonna be good, either I would let you know negatively, I wouldn't run, I'd do something." (Note how he's openly talking about running for a third term.) pic.twitter.com/cRB6I4xDQU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025

Several X users thought the MRI was to monitor signs of dementia — the man is pushing 80, after all. The procedure can help doctors see potential issues in multiple locations of the body, especially in the brain. Others wondered what specifically the MRI was for, while someone else on X posted, "You get an MRI if you're suffering symptoms. It is not part of a bi-annual physical. Why the lies? The American people have the right know about the cognitive decline of its *president*."