Donald Trump's Admission About His Latest Doctor's Visit Reignites Rumors About His Health
President Donald Trump can tell his constituents he's healthier than anyone has ever been in the history of existence, but that doesn't make it true. In a recent interview aboard Air Force One, of which a clip was posted to X, (formerly Twitter), POTUS was asked if he got an MRI during his October 2025 visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. In true Trump fashion, he replied, "I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect."
The problem with that claim is that an MRI is not part of a regular physical; it isn't a routine procedure everyone does when they go to the doctor. Also true to form, the president then bragged about how wonderful he was to share his reports with the masses, citing his honesty. While Trump claimed his physicians called his MRI results "some of the best reports for the age, some of the best reports [we've] ever seen," netizens' hackles were up and wondered what was really going on with Trump.
Trump on his recent trip to Walter Reed: "I got an MRI. It was perfect ... if I didn't think it was gonna be good, either I would let you know negatively, I wouldn't run, I'd do something."
(Note how he's openly talking about running for a third term.) pic.twitter.com/cRB6I4xDQU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025
Several X users thought the MRI was to monitor signs of dementia — the man is pushing 80, after all. The procedure can help doctors see potential issues in multiple locations of the body, especially in the brain. Others wondered what specifically the MRI was for, while someone else on X posted, "You get an MRI if you're suffering symptoms. It is not part of a bi-annual physical. Why the lies? The American people have the right know about the cognitive decline of its *president*."
Why did Trump need a second physical this year?
The president can say what he wants about how healthy he is, but there have been numerous photos and videos throughout 2025 that've sparked concern for Donald Trump's well-being. Moreover, this is the billionaire's second physical exam this year, which CNN noted is a deviation from previous once-a-year checkups for presidents. Undergoing another medical evaluation doesn't ease constituents' anxieties about Trump's health concerns. He can brag about his results as much as he wants, but letting it slip that he had an MRI done was not the best move. The diagnostic procedure is not routine, and now that Trump has confirmed it, people will be putting on their Sherlock Holmes hats and doing some detective work to find out why it was ordered.
Another moment from that clip that also raised some concerns on X was when Trump seemed to casually mention running, presumably for a third term. "If I didn't think [the medical results were] going to be good, either I would let you know negatively, I wouldn't run, I'd do something," he said. Per the 22nd Amendment in the U.S. Constitution, individuals can only serve two terms as POTUS. Not three, not four, not fifteen. Therefore, Trump can't run for a third term in 2028.
Users online weren't thrilled with the fact that Trump mentioned running again. One person joked, "[Republicans]:- 'But the Constitution only allows two terms.' [Trump]:- 'The Constitution loves me.'" However, someone else interpreted Trump's remark to mean he wouldn't run from sharing negative medical information.