Donald Trump's Latest Medical Check Up Won't Do Anything To Ease Health Concerns

No matter how you're feeling, it's good for everyone to get an annual checkup. So, why are people so perplexed by the fact that Donald Trump is getting one? Well, it's because he just got one six months ago. And considering the fact that his heavy breathing has had the internet wide-eyed over the state of his health recently, it's no surprise that his physical being moved up is causing concern.

In an October 8 statement, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops. While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter" (via X). Leavitt's statement seemingly aimed to get ahead of news that the 79-year-old president will receive an examination at Walter Reed Medical Center. But apparent attempts to squash rumors about Trump's health are falling flat once again. According to NBC News, when the White House was asked why Trump's annual physical was happening only six months after his last, there was radio silence. This certainly feels like evidence that there's more to the story here that the administration would prefer to keep under wraps.