Donald Trump's Latest Medical Check Up Won't Do Anything To Ease Health Concerns
No matter how you're feeling, it's good for everyone to get an annual checkup. So, why are people so perplexed by the fact that Donald Trump is getting one? Well, it's because he just got one six months ago. And considering the fact that his heavy breathing has had the internet wide-eyed over the state of his health recently, it's no surprise that his physical being moved up is causing concern.
In an October 8 statement, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops. While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter" (via X). Leavitt's statement seemingly aimed to get ahead of news that the 79-year-old president will receive an examination at Walter Reed Medical Center. But apparent attempts to squash rumors about Trump's health are falling flat once again. According to NBC News, when the White House was asked why Trump's annual physical was happening only six months after his last, there was radio silence. This certainly feels like evidence that there's more to the story here that the administration would prefer to keep under wraps.
Trump's health feels shrouded in mystery
For anyone who still takes what Donald Trump says at face value, just days ago, he claimed he's the "healthiest" modern president. Yet his claims haven't stopped speculation about his health. Even before his apparent labored breathing at his September 29 press conference, there have been glaringly obvious signs that Trump's health may be in decline. His repeated appearances with a makeup-smeared hand bruise have been setting off major alarm bells for months.
Both Trump's bruises and his absence from the public eye ahead of Labor Day weekend have been explained away and brushed off by the White House. However, it's clear there are plenty of folks who aren't convinced by the excuses provided. And that's no surprise since there is evidence that Trump has been dishonest about his health in the past. Back in 2015, Trump's former personal doctor Dr. Harold Bornstein wrote a letter calling his health "astonishingly excellent" (via NBC News). He later revealed that it was actually Trump who wrote the letter. In April of 2025, Trump had his annual physical, which was followed by the release of a memo from White House physician Sean Barbabella that claimed Trump was in "excellent health," per NBC News. Between the similar wording in both this memo and the one Trump reportedly wrote himself a decade ago, and the fact that he's headed to his second annual physical this year, there's no shortage of reasons to question things.