The Bizarre Way Dr. Oz Met His Wife Lisa

Too bad he didn't make her a crudité platter. Dr. Mehmet Oz, cardiologist and former media star, celebrated his 40th wedding anniversary to wife Lisa Oz in June 2025, despite some awkward moments getting to the altar. In a 2018 interview with Yahoo! Life, the couple explained that their first date didn't have the most auspicious start. Dr. Oz took Lisa to a steakhouse, which turned out to be the wrong move. "I said, 'This is so nice of you. Thank you so much, I really appreciate it ... I'm a vegetarian,'" Lisa shared. The doctor, who "thought a vegetarian also ate vegetables" in addition to meat, was soon set straight.

The couple's first meeting was "kind of like an arranged marriage," as Dr. Oz put it. Their fathers, both surgeons, knew each other, and brought their children along on a group family dinner. But instead of getting to know Lisa, the doctor chatted up her mother instead. "I ... realized, if I get Mom to buy into me as a reasonable suitor, I can get Lisa to come on a date with me," he recalled. That was easier once Lisa realized Dr. Oz wasn't the restaurant's maître d', as she thought when she first saw him. "I was like, 'Wow, that waiter is so hot,'" she revealed. The dinner was enough of a success that it led to the steakhouse date, but Lisa had a condition first; she told the doctor that she would only go out with him if he wasn't seeing other women. Now, of course, Dr. Oz's over-the-top loyalty to Donald Trump is second only to his devotion to his wife.