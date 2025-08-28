Dr. Oz Is The Latest Trump Cabinet Member To Weird Us Out With His Over-The-Top Loyalty

Once a name in the "where are they now?" file, Dr. Mehmet Oz has re-emerged in a way few would have predicted. His run for a Pennsylvania Senate seat in 2022 was unsuccessful — thanks in part to his "crudité" campaign ad — but his conservative stance still got him to D.C. The celeb cardiologist stumped for Donald Trump during the 2024 election, and the president rewarded him with a plum job as the administrator for the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare. Now, it's well known that the members of Trumpworld are solidly supportive of the divisive politician, but Dr. Oz just took his loyalty to a new level of weird.

Lara Trump, the former model-turned-Trump-in-law, posted a preview on Instagram of an upcoming episode of her Fox News show, "My View With Lara Trump." Her guest is Dr. Oz, who showed her around his office and pointed out "his favorite office decor": a large painting of the president. According to Oz, it's an exact replica of a picture displayed at Mar-a-Lago; the doctor was so impressed by it, he commissioned the painter to create a second one. It features the president looking off to his right with his chin slightly raised as if looking ahead. At the bottom of the painting is an image of the White House, illuminated by a sunrise with American flags in the background. Not surprisingly, the portrait shows Trump's ego knows no bounds. The surprising part is how Oz's over-the-top enthusiasm for it.