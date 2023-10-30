Meet Dr. Oz And Lisa Oz's 4 Kids

Dr. Mehmet Oz has certainly had an interesting career in the public eye. In 2004, Dr. Oz first appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" as a medical expert, and quickly became a household name. Of course, the physician eventually got his own hit series, "The Dr. Oz Show," which lasted from 2009 to 2022. Dr. Oz has seemingly pivoted his focus to politics. He ran for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, but inevitably lost that election.

Dr. Oz isn't the only member of his family to be living their life in the spotlight though, considering that he's been married to author and TV/radio host Lisa Oz since 1985. The couple not only worked together on TV over the years, but welcomed four children between 1986 and 1999, who are Daphne, Arabella, Zoe, and Oliver Oz. Despite his impressive career, Dr. Oz told "First Class Fatherhood" that nothing quite changed his life like becoming a dad did. "I never loved anything quite like that ... it's a different kind of love. You'd happily give your life for your child," he explained. Lisa appears to feel the same way. As she once wrote on Instagram, "There is no greater love than a mothers love."

Nevertheless, the Oz children are now all grown up and have fascinating lives of their own, that include professional and personal successes outside of their parents' shadow. So let's meet Dr. Oz and Lisa Oz's four kids, Daphne, Arabella, Zoe, and Oliver.