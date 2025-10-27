Donald Trump All But Admits Elon Musk Is The The Toxic Ex He Can Never Let Go

Donald Trump and Elon Musk went from BFFs to bitter enemies in less than a year, with the tech billionaire proudly standing by Trump's side before, during, and after his second inauguration, before the two men endured a very public falling out in the summer of 2025. But it seems like the president just can't quit Musk, and even after all their ups and downs, there might still be room for the SpaceX founder in Trump's life. While speaking with reporters onboard Air Force One as he was making his way to Japan, the divisive politician was asked directly about his former BFF and, more specifically, whether there might be a return of DOGE, aka the Department of Government Efficiency, which Musk ran for six months, firing a lot of people while arguably not doing much for efficiency.

Although Trump didn't say anything about welcoming Musk back into the federal government, he did acknowledge, "[Elon's] a nice guy. He's a very capable guy," (via YouTube). Then he hinted at the Musk breakup, which we know must have hurt Trump's feelings. "He had a bad spell," the president explained. "He had a bad period; he had a bad moment. It was a stupid moment in his life." Finally, Trump finished discussing the topic by confirming simply, "I like Elon, and I suspect I'll always like him." The former real estate mogul has had a lot of feuds and made many enemies over the years, and he's notoriously good at holding grudges. So for Trump to show positivity towards someone that he so publicly had issues with is surprising. Maybe there is hope for these two after all.