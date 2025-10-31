What Cybill Shepherd's Daughter Clementine Has Said About Her Health Issues

Clementine Ford-Wilcox is a star in her own right. The daughter of "Moonlighting" actor Cybill Shepherd and her first husband, nightclub manager David Ford, is recognized for her varied work on TV, including her portrayal of Molly Kroll on "The L Word." In 2009, she picked up momentum in her acting career, playing Mackenzie Browning on the daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless." The long days on set were draining; her false lashes irritated her eyes, and her shoes caused soreness in her feet. It was when the pain would linger off-set that she knew something was wrong. As she recalled to Soap Opera Digest in 2020, "The eye pain was in April, and the following November was when I lost feeling in my feet. The next doctor said, 'It sounds like classic MS [multiple sclerosis].' I got my MRI and he was like, 'Yep. You have MS.'"

In 2018, Ford-Wilcox confirmed on social media that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease that causes damage to the myelin layer around the nerves, according to The Mayo Clinic. In her social media post, the actor opened up about her fear of being fired if she was open about her chronic disease. "Finally, I hit the limit of what I could hold. I reached out, I discussed, I wrote," she said, adding, "but then someone, someone actually famous, not just adjacent, went public with her MS and any interest in me petered" (via Celeb Dirty Laundry). Ford-Wilcox didn't name the famous person whom she was discussing, but several celebrities have opened up about their struggles with MS. Christina Applegate has been candid about her health issues and Selma Blair has gotten real about living with the condition. Ford-Wilcox ultimately decided to go public with her diagnosis despite her initial hesitation.