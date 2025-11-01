How Donald Trump's Years-Long Feud With Letitia James Really Began

Donald Trump has been fuming over Letitia James for far longer than most people realize. Around four years before New York's Attorney General leveled a $250 million fraud case against the Republican president, which naturally became one of the biggest lawsuits brought against the Trump family, she made it clear that she was no fan of his. While campaigning for the 2018 New York Attorney General Democratic primary, James referred to Trump as a "con man" (via AP) and an "illegitimate president," as the BBC reported at the time. After ultimately clinching the win, she reassured her supporters that she would do everything in her power to keep him in check. The Democratic politician also revealed that she intended to start her probe into the former "Apprentice" host by looking into Trump's many questionable real estate deals.

Over the following year, James started taking concrete steps to make good on her promise, and Trump was none too pleased. The divisive leader took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make himself appear like the victim in the situation, complaining, "It is very hard and expensive to live in New York. Governor Andrew Cuomo uses his Attorney General as a bludgeoning tool for his own purposes. They sue on everything, always in search of a crime." In response, the New York Attorney General took to X herself to remind the controversial politician that her job required her to look into matters that violated state law, cheekily adding, "Make no mistake: No one is above the law, not even the President. P.S. My name is Letitia James. (You can call me Tish)."