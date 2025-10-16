Donald Trump's Most Memorable Meltdowns Of 2025

Despite repeatedly labeling himself as a force for peace and a voice of reason, Donald Trump has had several headline-grabbing public meltdowns that prove otherwise. The president's bronzer-laden orange face turned red as he discussed the Iran-Israel conflict with reporters in June 2025. "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing," Trump raged (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Just a few months later, in September, he stood before the UN General Assembly and attempted to humble-brag by claiming that although "everyone" reckoned he should receive a Nobel Peace Prize, the divisive politician was content knowing that he had secured the futures of millions of children by resolving seven(!) international conflicts (via YouTube). Notably, while Trump spoke to the U.S. military a few days later, he quipped that he knew they would bestow the Nobel Peace Prize on a writer who wrote about his peacekeeping achievements before they gave it to him.

Meanwhile, while appearing on Fox News earlier in September, he proudly stated that he had helped resolve the complex tensions between Azerbaijan and Albania, two nations that, crucially, had never actually been at odds. Even worse, in a video shared on X, the Prime Minister of Albania and the Presidents of Azerbaijan and France appeared to be laughing at the embarrassing flub. Although Trump's ego likely spiraled after watching these world leaders openly mocking him, curiously, he chose not to put them on blast on social media. Unfortunately, several other prominent figures weren't so lucky.