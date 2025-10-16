Donald Trump's Most Memorable Meltdowns Of 2025
Despite repeatedly labeling himself as a force for peace and a voice of reason, Donald Trump has had several headline-grabbing public meltdowns that prove otherwise. The president's bronzer-laden orange face turned red as he discussed the Iran-Israel conflict with reporters in June 2025. "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don't know what the f**k they're doing," Trump raged (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Just a few months later, in September, he stood before the UN General Assembly and attempted to humble-brag by claiming that although "everyone" reckoned he should receive a Nobel Peace Prize, the divisive politician was content knowing that he had secured the futures of millions of children by resolving seven(!) international conflicts (via YouTube). Notably, while Trump spoke to the U.S. military a few days later, he quipped that he knew they would bestow the Nobel Peace Prize on a writer who wrote about his peacekeeping achievements before they gave it to him.
Meanwhile, while appearing on Fox News earlier in September, he proudly stated that he had helped resolve the complex tensions between Azerbaijan and Albania, two nations that, crucially, had never actually been at odds. Even worse, in a video shared on X, the Prime Minister of Albania and the Presidents of Azerbaijan and France appeared to be laughing at the embarrassing flub. Although Trump's ego likely spiraled after watching these world leaders openly mocking him, curiously, he chose not to put them on blast on social media. Unfortunately, several other prominent figures weren't so lucky.
A malfunctioning escalator triggered Donald Trump's descent into madness
Throughout Donald Trump's political career, numerous people have made it clear that they do not welcome his presence through snubs, boos, or blatant remarks. However, the president's fragile ego couldn't handle being rejected by the United Nations building itself in September 2025. An escalator that appeared to be working just fine moments prior mysteriously stopped the second Donald and Melania Trump stepped onto it. The former "Apprentice" host dealt with two more disasters in quick succession as neither his teleprompter nor the speakers that were due to broadcast his speech to several world leaders worked either. However, the silver lining from the speaker malfunction was that they were spared from hearing Trump smugly tell them that their "countries [were] going to hell" because of their supposedly dreadful immigration policies (via YouTube).
The UN debacle was followed by a Truth Social post where Donald used Melania for sympathy in an unhinged escalator rant that was dramatic even for him. "It's amazing that Melania and I didn't fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first," he wrote while describing the ill-timed malfunction. "It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster." With those words, Donald made it seem like they were characters in a fantasy novel walking over a bridge of ice and not simply two people trying to ride an escalator. Naturally, the outspoken politician also gave himself a pat on the back for his wonderful speech and ensured his millions of followers knew that it got "fantastic reviews" as if it were a movie vying for box office success.
Donald Trump's split from Elon Musk really made him lose his cool
The rise and fall of Donald Trump and Elon Musk's relationship from BFFs to bitter enemies caused the president to have a complete crash out. In a June 2025 post on X, the tech billionaire slammed everyone who was in support of Trump's beloved Big Beautiful Bill. Instead of going off at him in a typical rant, though, the president took to Truth Social only to share a screenshot of Musk's tweet from May, where he announced his departure from the government. The SpaceX founder continued to take shots at the Republican politician on X. And eventually, Trump's already-bruised ego couldn't take it anymore and he took to Truth Social in June to essentially confirm that he had booted his former BFF, writing, "Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"
Meanwhile, in a July Truth Social post, the president insisted that Musk knew that he wasn't in favor of the EV mandate he desperately wanted when he joined his arsenal. Additionally, Trump felt his whining about the issue was unwarranted because he wouldn't have a business without government subsidies. The divisive leader even dug into old wounds by quipping that he wanted to get DOGE to determine how much money the government could save by taking them away. Although Trump tried to hide his sadness over his breakup with Musk through angry rants, everyone knew his true feelings behind the scenes.
Lots of little things got under Donald Trump's skin in 2025
Donald Trump also carved some time out from his hectic schedule to rant about things that most world leaders would have found pretty inconsequential. For instance, in March 2025, Trump spiraled out over an unflattering portrait of him in an unhinged social media rant. The controversial politician took to his favorite social media platform, Truth Social, to complain about a portrait of him that hung in the Colorado State Capitol, proclaiming that it was "purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before."
The president didn't even try to hide that his ego had taken a hit from the painting, as he asserted that Barack Obama's portrait looked miles better than his. Although there have been plenty of Trump moments that led everyone to question his cognitive test results, he still didn't hesitate to take an ironic aim at the artist's talents, snarking, "She must have lost her talent as she got older." Even Colorado Governor Jared Polis became the subject of his ire for allowing such a portrait to be displayed in a government building in the first place.
It was eventually replaced by a painting of his 2025 presidential portrait. Trump found another trivial issue to complain about in October: Super Bowl LX halftime performer Bad Bunny. Speaking on "Greg Kelly Reports," for Newsmax, 79-year-old Trump claimed that he had "never heard of" Bad Bunny, leading us all to wonder if he wanted Kid Rock to perform. He argued, "I don't know why they're doing it, it's crazy, and then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it's absolutely ridiculous."
Thomas Massie and Gavin Newsom warranted different reactions from Donald Trump
Donald Trump found himself fuming mad at Thomas Massie, and their feud gave us flashbacks to his spat with Elon Musk. Similar to the tech billionaire, the senator became the muse for one of Trump's infamous Truth Social rants due to his dislike for the Big Beautiful Bill, which he voted against in both May and July 2025. In the president's post from June, he professed that Massie wasn't a true MAGA supporter because he had supposedly consistently voted against his policies. Trump added, "MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one." Additionally, the divisive politician bestowed one of his infamous nicknames upon his opponent, labeling Massie "a pathetic LOSER" and "a 'lightweight' Congressman."
However, Trump had an entirely different response when Gavin Newsom started imitating him on social media by writing lengthy rants in all caps. In fact, Newsom even gave Trump a run for his money by doling out some brutal nicknames on the president and his inner circle. For a long time, the Californian governor's social media behavior didn't compel the president to turn on the caps on his own phone and pen a scathing response.
Even the Truth Social response that Trump gave to Newsom in August 2025 was arguably tame and hinted that he didn't know how to rebuke. "Gavin Newscum is way down in the polls. He is viewed as the man who is destroying the once Great State of California. I will save California," he wrote. Ultimately, Trump's ambivalence to Newsom's brutal roasts served as a tell-tale sign that the Democrat had knocked him off his high horse.
Donald Trump wrote two rants about two lawyers
In March 2025, Donald Trump put his fragile ego on full display once again in one of his most whiny social media meltdowns of all time. It all started when U.S. District Judge James Boasberg put a spoke in the wheels of Trump's plans to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members by invoking the rarely-used Alien Enemies Act. Taking to Truth Social, the president labeled him a "Radical Left Lunatic" and then proceeded to list out his own achievements in a supposed attempt to put Boasberg down. "He didn't WIN the popular VOTE (by a lot!), he didn't WIN ALL SEVEN SWING STATES, he didn't WIN 2,750 to 525 Counties, HE DIDN'T WIN ANYTHING! I WON FOR MANY REASONS, IN AN OVERWHELMING MANDATE, BUT FIGHTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MAY HAVE BEEN THE NUMBER ONE REASON FOR THIS HISTORIC VICTORY," he raged. The outspoken Republican obviously wanted the judge impeached, so that he could continue to do as he pleased.
In another Truth Social post from the time, Trump tried to prove that Boasberg was biased against him by sharing a photo of him standing beside Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff. Unsurprisingly, Boasberg wasn't the only high-ranking judicial official to get on the former "Apprentice" host's bad side in 2025. In an October Truth Social rant, Trump labeled New York Attorney General Letitia James "'SCUM'" and "corrupt," and further accused her of being responsible for billion-dollar business losses. He seemingly believed that her ego was just as fragile as his because the divisive leader also brought up her gubernatorial forfeit against Kathy Hochul. And, of course, Trump accused James of launching a "WITCH HUNT" against him.