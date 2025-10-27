Donald Trump Shows Off Signature Dance Moves In Malaysia & It's As Awkward As Ever
How many more awkward Donald Trump dancing moments do we have to endure before 2028 rolls around? At this rate, it seems like the answer to that is "many." Trump never seems to miss an opportunity to do his signature dance in front of the camera. And, unfortunately, his latest impromptu performance was particularly painful for anyone prone to getting secondhand embarrassment.
WELCOME DANCE: President Trump shows off his moves after exiting Air Force One in Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/PTcJlGjwKC
— Fox News (@FoxNews) October 26, 2025
After Air Force One touched down in Malaysia on October 26 at the beginning of Trump's trip to Asia, he walked a red carpet as a crowd of people gave him a warm welcome. Among the crowd was a group of performers doing a synchronized dance as Trump greeted onlookers. Unfortunately, rather than smiling and waving or simply saying "thank you" in response to the gesture, he decided to join in on the dance — with his own twist, of course. Despite his apparent love of busting a move in basically any situation, Trump never seems to display any variation in said moves. Instead, he simply pumps his fists wildly in the air by his sides with the smooth gracefulness of a fork in a garbage disposal.
Donald Trump's dance moves aren't earning the praise he surely wants
Donald Trump may be one of the few people who enjoys his signature choreography. Melania Trump has accidentally admitted that she has no love for his dance moves in the past. And, based on the comment sections on clips of his recent shimmying, the general public isn't particularly fond of seeing Donald put on his dancing shoes, either. "Unhinged boomer on too much coffee," one X-user commented on the video. "Cringe is an understatement. A wannabe autocrat doing a boomer shuffle while democracy burns. History won't remember the moves. Just the collapse," insisted another. "He just had to take his clown act on the road," one commenter chimed in.
Evidently, Donald's latest viral dancing moment isn't exactly starting his trip to Asia off on the right foot — it's more like two left feet. After all the makeup mistakes he made during his U.K. trip last month, we're just hoping he keeps his strange impulses at bay as much as possible while abroad. That means laying off the orange bronzer and keeping any and all aggressive jerking motions to a minimum. Seriously — is that too much to ask?