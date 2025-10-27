Donald Trump Shows Off Signature Dance Moves In Malaysia & It's As Awkward As Ever

How many more awkward Donald Trump dancing moments do we have to endure before 2028 rolls around? At this rate, it seems like the answer to that is "many." Trump never seems to miss an opportunity to do his signature dance in front of the camera. And, unfortunately, his latest impromptu performance was particularly painful for anyone prone to getting secondhand embarrassment.

WELCOME DANCE: President Trump shows off his moves after exiting Air Force One in Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/PTcJlGjwKC — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 26, 2025

After Air Force One touched down in Malaysia on October 26 at the beginning of Trump's trip to Asia, he walked a red carpet as a crowd of people gave him a warm welcome. Among the crowd was a group of performers doing a synchronized dance as Trump greeted onlookers. Unfortunately, rather than smiling and waving or simply saying "thank you" in response to the gesture, he decided to join in on the dance — with his own twist, of course. Despite his apparent love of busting a move in basically any situation, Trump never seems to display any variation in said moves. Instead, he simply pumps his fists wildly in the air by his sides with the smooth gracefulness of a fork in a garbage disposal.